Falcons release official depth chart for exhibition opener

August 7, 2021 Atlanta - Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talks with General Manager Terry Fontenot after the 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Dirty Birds Open Practice at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, August 7, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
August 7, 2021 Atlanta - Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talks with General Manager Terry Fontenot after the 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Dirty Birds Open Practice at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, August 7, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Falcons, who are set to open the exhibition season against the Tennessee Titans at 7 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, released their first official depth chart of the 2021 season on Tuesday.

Along the offensive line, Willie Beavers is listed as the No. 1 right tackle, Josh Andrews as the No. 1 left guard and Matt Hennessy as the No. 1 center.

(NOTE: It’s considered official because the team released it. The team however considers their own depth chart to be unofficial.)

OFFENSE

WR

Calvin Ridley

Christian Blake

Chris Rowland

Juwan Green

J’Mon Moore

Antonio Nunn

TE

Hayden Hurst

Kyle Pitts

John Raine

LT

Jake Matthews

Jason Spriggs

William Sweet

Kion Smith

LG

Josh Andrews

Sam Jones

Ryan Neuzil

C

Matt Hennessy

Drew Dalman

Joe Sculthorpe

RG

Chris Lindstrom

Willie Wright

Bryce Hargrove

RT

Willie Beavers

Kaleb McGary

Jalen Mayfield

TE

Lee Smith

Parker Hesse

Ryan Becker

WR

Russell Gage

Olamide Zaccheaus

Tajae Sharpe

Trevor Davis

Frank Darby

Austin Trammell

RB

Mike Davis

Cordarrelle Patterson

Keith Smith

Qadree Ollison

D’Onta Foreman

Caleb Huntley

Javian Hawkins

QB

Matt Ryan

AJ McCarron

Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

DL

Grady Jarrett

Marlon Davidson

Ta’Quon Graham

DL

Tyeler Davison

Chris Slayton

John Atkins

Olive Sagapolu

DL

Jonathan Bullard

John Cominsky

Zac Dawe

OLB

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

Brandon Copeland

Shareef Miller

Adetokunbo Ogundeji

LB

Deion Jones

Mykal Walker

Dorian Etheridge

LB

Foyesade Oluokun

Emmanuel Ellerbee

Erroll Thompson

OLB

Steven Means

Dante Fowler Jr.

Tuzar Skipper

George Obinna

Kobe Jones

CB

A.J. Terrell

Chris Williamson

Kendall Sheffield

Marcus Murphy

S

Erik Harris

T.J. Green

Richie Grant

S

Duron Harmon

Jaylinn Hawkins

JR Pace

Dwayne Johnson

CB

Fabian Moreau

Isaiah Oliver

Delrick Abrams Jr.

Darren Hall

Avery Williams

SPECIAL TEAMS

K

Younghoe Koo

Cameron Nizialek

P

Cameron Nizialek

Dom Maggio

LS

Josh Harris

Jake Matthews

H

Cameron Nizialek

Dom Maggio

PR

Chris Rowland

Avery Williams

KOR

Cordarrelle Patterson

Chris Rowland

