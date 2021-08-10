Falcons release official depth chart for exhibition opener

The Falcons, who are set to open the exhibition season against the Tennessee Titans at 7 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, released their first official depth chart of the 2021 season on Tuesday.
Along the offensive line, Willie Beavers is listed as the No. 1 right tackle, Josh Andrews as the No. 1 left guard and Matt Hennessy as the No. 1 center.
(NOTE: It’s considered official because the team released it. The team however considers their own depth chart to be unofficial.)
OFFENSE
WR
Calvin Ridley
Christian Blake
Chris Rowland
Juwan Green
J’Mon Moore
Antonio Nunn
TE
Hayden Hurst
Kyle Pitts
John Raine
LT
Jake Matthews
Jason Spriggs
William Sweet
Kion Smith
LG
Josh Andrews
Sam Jones
Ryan Neuzil
C
Matt Hennessy
Drew Dalman
Joe Sculthorpe
RG
Chris Lindstrom
Willie Wright
Bryce Hargrove
RT
Willie Beavers
Kaleb McGary
Jalen Mayfield
TE
Lee Smith
Parker Hesse
Ryan Becker
WR
Russell Gage
Olamide Zaccheaus
Tajae Sharpe
Trevor Davis
Frank Darby
Austin Trammell
RB
Mike Davis
Cordarrelle Patterson
Keith Smith
Qadree Ollison
D’Onta Foreman
Caleb Huntley
Javian Hawkins
QB
Matt Ryan
AJ McCarron
Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
DL
Grady Jarrett
Marlon Davidson
Ta’Quon Graham
DL
Tyeler Davison
Chris Slayton
John Atkins
Olive Sagapolu
DL
Jonathan Bullard
John Cominsky
Zac Dawe
OLB
Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
Brandon Copeland
Shareef Miller
Adetokunbo Ogundeji
LB
Deion Jones
Mykal Walker
Dorian Etheridge
LB
Foyesade Oluokun
Emmanuel Ellerbee
Erroll Thompson
OLB
Steven Means
Dante Fowler Jr.
Tuzar Skipper
George Obinna
Kobe Jones
CB
A.J. Terrell
Chris Williamson
Kendall Sheffield
Marcus Murphy
S
Erik Harris
T.J. Green
Richie Grant
S
Duron Harmon
Jaylinn Hawkins
JR Pace
Dwayne Johnson
CB
Fabian Moreau
Isaiah Oliver
Delrick Abrams Jr.
Darren Hall
Avery Williams
SPECIAL TEAMS
K
Younghoe Koo
Cameron Nizialek
P
Cameron Nizialek
Dom Maggio
LS
Josh Harris
Jake Matthews
H
Cameron Nizialek
Dom Maggio
PR
Chris Rowland
Avery Williams
KOR
Cordarrelle Patterson
Chris Rowland