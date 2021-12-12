ajc logo
5 things to know before Falcons at Panthers’ kickoff

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees looks ahead to the Panthers, their new offensive coordinator and QB Cam Newton.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Here are five things to know before the Falcons (5-7) face the Panthers (5-7) in a battle for second place in the NFC South at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

1. Hurst added: The Falcons’ activated tight end Hayden Hurst from injured reserve, signed running back Qadree Ollison to the active roster from the practice squad and released running back Wayne Gallman, who played at Grayson High and Clemson.

Also, safety Shawn Williams was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad. The Falcons may be down a safety with Richie Grant (ankle) being questionable for the game.

2. Facing Cam Newton: Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has played in three games and made two starts this season. He has completed 29 of 52 passes (55.8%) for 289 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He has a passer rating of 74.9.

Newton has rushed 16 times for 65 yards and three touchdowns.

3. Series history: This will be the 54th meeting. The Falcons lead the series 33-20. The Panthers have won two of the past three. Newton, a three-time Pro Bowl player and former league MVP from Westlake High, is 6-9 against the Falcons.

4. Falcons’ Injury report: Falcons rookies, safety Richie Grant (ankle) and outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji (ankle), were declared questionable for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

5. Panthers’ injury report: The Panthers have offensive line issues. Guards John Miller (ankle) and Michael Jordan (hamstring) are expected to be out. However, starting left tackle Cam Erving (shoulder) will return from the short-term injured reserve.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Caption
Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone discusses the importance of the running game as the team prepares for the Carolina Panthers.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

