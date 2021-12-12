5 things to know before Falcons at Panthers’ kickoff

1. Hurst added: The Falcons’ activated tight end Hayden Hurst from injured reserve, signed running back Qadree Ollison to the active roster from the practice squad and released running back Wayne Gallman, who played at Grayson High and Clemson.

Also, safety Shawn Williams was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad. The Falcons may be down a safety with Richie Grant (ankle) being questionable for the game.