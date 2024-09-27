3 key matchups: Saints at Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (1-2) host the Saints (2-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Saints WR Chris Olave vs. Falcons CB A.J. Terrell: Olave, who was taken three picks after Falcons WR Drake London in the 2022 NFL draft, has posted back-to-back thousand-yard seasons (1,042 in 2022 and 1,123 in 2023). He is off to another good start, with 12 catches for 178 yards and a touchdown. It doesn’t stop for Terrell, who had to cover Pittsburgh’s George Pickens and Philadelphia’s DeVonta Smith in the first two games of the season.

Saints OT Trevor Penning vs. Falcons OLB Matthew Judon: Penning is developing a reputation for playing dirty. He hit players out of bounds in the past two games, including veteran cornerback Darius Slay. Judon is not the player to mess with. Judon has 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits as the Falcons’ pass rush has yet to catch fire.