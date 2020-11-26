3 key matchups: Raiders at Falcons

Raiders TE Darren Waller vs. Falcons LB Foye Oluokun: Waller is turning in another fine season. The former North Cobb High and Georgia Tech standout has caught 60 passes for 519 yards and five touchdowns. Oluokun will be the primary defender when the Falcons play man-to-man. “We’ve been putting Foye on a bunch of tight ends,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. “He’s been out there and has been able to get some challenges. We have given him a lot of credit for being one of our (players on) the uptick. He has a great challenge coming this week verses Waller. He’ll get a chance to go out there and compete against one of the very best. He’s playing like one of the very best right now, so we look forward to that thing happening. It being a premier matchup of the week for us.”

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow vs. Falcons NB Isaiah Oliver: Renfrow has started the last four games and is becoming a dependable target out of the slot. He’s second on team with 31 catches for 436 yards and two touchdowns. He has 20 first downs receiving. Oliver opened the season as the starting right cornerback, but has been moved inside to nickel back. The 6-foot and 210-pound Oliver must get physical with the 5-10, 185-pound Renfrow in the contact zone and not allow any free releases.