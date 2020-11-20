3 key matchups: Falcons at Saints

Here are three key matchups for the game, scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans:
Falcons MLB Deion Jones vs. Saints RB Alvin Kamara: Jones, who’s second on the team with 57 tackles, has held Kamara in check in six previous meetings. While Kamara did some damage in two games, he has not scored a touchdown in any of the games. He did have 15 catches for 124 yards in a win back in 43-37 shootout in 2018. He rushed 14 times for 89 yards in a 31-17 win in the second matchup in 2019.
Falcons OT Kaleb McGary vs. Saints DE Cameron Jordan: McGary is having a solid second season despite have a few tough pass-sets against Carolina’s Brian Burns and his speedy spin moves. Jordan, who’s in his 10th season in the NFL, has 2.5 sacks. Jordan better get moving if he’s going to post his fourth consecutive season with double-digit sacks.
Falcons CB A.J. Terrell vs. Saints WR Michael Thomas: After declaring himself the best wide receiver in the league, Thomas is off to a slow start. He’s caught 10 passes for 93 yards in three games after suffering a high ankle sprain and getting suspended for punching a teammate. Terrell has been steady throughout his rookie season. He has an interception, 34 tackles and two pass breakups.
Falcons’ next four games
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
