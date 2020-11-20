3 key matchups: Falcons at Saints

Falcons MLB Deion Jones vs. Saints RB Alvin Kamara: Jones, who’s second on the team with 57 tackles, has held Kamara in check in six previous meetings. While Kamara did some damage in two games, he has not scored a touchdown in any of the games. He did have 15 catches for 124 yards in a win back in 43-37 shootout in 2018. He rushed 14 times for 89 yards in a 31-17 win in the second matchup in 2019.

Falcons OT Kaleb McGary vs. Saints DE Cameron Jordan: McGary is having a solid second season despite have a few tough pass-sets against Carolina’s Brian Burns and his speedy spin moves. Jordan, who’s in his 10th season in the NFL, has 2.5 sacks. Jordan better get moving if he’s going to post his fourth consecutive season with double-digit sacks.