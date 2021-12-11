3 key matchups: Falcons at Panthers

Falcons LB Foye Oluokun vs. Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard: Oluokun has started all 12 games and ranks second in the NFL with 135 tackles. He trails only Seattle’s Bobby Wagner (137). With Christian McCaffery out for the season, Hubbard is the top back. He rushed a season-high 24 times for 82 yards and had a key 6-yard touchdown run in the meeting with the Falcons on Oct. 31. He rushed 24 times for 101 yards in a 21-18 loss to the Eagles on Oct. 10.

Falcons A.J. Terrell vs. Panthers WR D.J. Moore: The Panthers plan to run the ball, but will set up some shots down the field. This may be the week to let Terrell following the opponent’s top receiver instead of being married to the scheme. The Panthers will try to attack opposite Terrell, and that could be easy money with a slowed Fabian Moreau or a backup in the game. Teams are completing 50% (27 of 54 passes) of their targets at Terrell, according to Pro Football Reference. QBs have a 59.2 passer rating when throwing his way. Moore is Carolina’s top receiver, with 66 catches for 864 yards and four touchdowns.