3 key matchups: Falcons at Panthers

100321 ATLANTA: -- GAME WINNER -- Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic gets into the endzone for the game winner with Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (left) and safety Duron Harmon arriving late with the hit during the final minute for a 34-30 Washington victory over the Falcons in a NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 hours ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here are three key matchups to watch with the Falcons (5-7) play the Panthers (5-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Falcons LB Foye Oluokun vs. Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard: Oluokun has started all 12 games and ranks second in the NFL with 135 tackles. He trails only Seattle’s Bobby Wagner (137). With Christian McCaffery out for the season, Hubbard is the top back. He rushed a season-high 24 times for 82 yards and had a key 6-yard touchdown run in the meeting with the Falcons on Oct. 31. He rushed 24 times for 101 yards in a 21-18 loss to the Eagles on Oct. 10.

Falcons A.J. Terrell vs. Panthers WR D.J. Moore: The Panthers plan to run the ball, but will set up some shots down the field. This may be the week to let Terrell following the opponent’s top receiver instead of being married to the scheme. The Panthers will try to attack opposite Terrell, and that could be easy money with a slowed Fabian Moreau or a backup in the game. Teams are completing 50% (27 of 54 passes) of their targets at Terrell, according to Pro Football Reference. QBs have a 59.2 passer rating when throwing his way. Moore is Carolina’s top receiver, with 66 catches for 864 yards and four touchdowns.

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts vs. Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore: After catching seven passes for 163 yards against Miami on Oct. 24, Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts was held to two catches for 13 yards by Gilmore a week later. Pitts has not surpassed 62 yards receiving since their encounter. In the subsequent five games, Pitts has caught only 50% of his targets (16 of 32). Gilmore, the four-time Pro Bowler, has two interceptions. He’s played in nine games and made five starts.

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Falcons 21, Jaguars 14

Buccaneers 30, Falcons 17

Final five games

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26

Falcons at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2

New Orleans Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9

Investigations
