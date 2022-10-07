3 key matchups: Falcons at Buccaneers

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell vs. Bucs WR Mike Evans: Terrell has turned in two spectacular weeks shadowing first DK Metcalf and then Amari Cooper. He shadowed Cooper on 27 of 34 routes (79%) and held Cooper to one catch for nine yards. Evans, the four-time Pro Bowler, has caught 16 of 22 targets for 235 yards and three touchdowns. He came back last week after his one-game suspension for fighting against the Saints.

Falcons WR Drake London vs. Bucs CB Carlton Davis: With tight end Kyle Pitts off to a slow start and slowed by a hamstring, the rookie London will be the focal point of the passing attack. He has caught 18 of 32 targets for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Davis has given up 21 completions on 35 targets (60%) for 298 yards this season.