3 key matchups: Falcons at Buccaneers

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here are three matchups to watch when the Falcons (2-2) face the Buccaneers (2-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium:
Falcons CB A.J. Terrell vs. Bucs WR Mike Evans: Terrell has turned in two spectacular weeks shadowing first DK Metcalf and then Amari Cooper. He shadowed Cooper on 27 of 34 routes (79%) and held Cooper to one catch for nine yards. Evans, the four-time Pro Bowler, has caught 16 of 22 targets for 235 yards and three touchdowns. He came back last week after his one-game suspension for fighting against the Saints.
Falcons WR Drake London vs. Bucs CB Carlton Davis: With tight end Kyle Pitts off to a slow start and slowed by a hamstring, the rookie London will be the focal point of the passing attack. He has caught 18 of 32 targets for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Davis has given up 21 completions on 35 targets (60%) for 298 yards this season.
Falcons RG Chris Lindstrom vs. Bucs DT Vita Vea: Lindstrom is off to a great start, and he’ll get some help from time to time from center Drew Dalman. Vea, who’s 6-foot-4 and 347 pounds, went to the Pro Bowl last season for the first time. “It starts up front with Vita,” Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota said. “He’s a force, man. I played with him when he was in college, so I got him when he was a freshman.”
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
