3 key matchups: Falcons at Bills

Falcons LG Jalen Mayfield vs. Bills DT Ed Oliver: After a rocky start to the season, Mayfield has stabilized his level of play. “I’m really proud of everything I’ve accomplished so far,” Mayfield said. “I’m going to continue to try and achieve. Every day I just come out here, and I pick one thing to just get better at each day.” After nearly getting benched, Mayfield has started all 15 games and has played 942 offensive snaps. Oliver, who went ninth overall in the 2019 draft, has not developed into the game-wrecker that some predicted for him coming out of Houston. He has 33 tackles, seven tackles for losses, 10 quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks.

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell vs. Bills WR Stefon Diggs: Even though the Falcons likely will play mostly zone coverages, Terrell, who was snubbed for the Pro Bowl, will get a shot against one of the game’s top receivers when Diggs shows up on his side of the field. Opposing quarterbacks have a 66.4 passer rating when targeting Terrell. Only 37 of 74 targets (50%) have been completed on Terrell. Diggs was selected for the Pro Bowl and was All-Pro last season. He has 89 catches for 1,092 yards and nine touchdowns.