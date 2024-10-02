3 key matchups: Buccaneers at Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are three key matchups to watch when the Buccaneers (3-1) play the Falcons (2-2) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Bucs RB Rachaad White vs. Falcons LB Kaden Elliss: White and rookie running back Bucky Irving have carried the rushing load early for the Bucs. White is averaging only 2.8 yards per carry, while Irving has provided a spark. Elliss ranks third on the team with 33 tackles. He’ll have more on his plate as Troy Andersen suffered a knee injury and did not practice Monday and Tuesday. Rookie JD Bertrand could be making his first NFL start.

Bucs DT Vita Vea vs. Falcons RG Chris Lindstrom: Vea returned to action Sunday against the Eagles after missing a game with a knee injury. He has three tackles, a sack, two tackles for losses and a quarterback hit. Lindstrom already has faced Kansas City’s Chris Jones and Philadelphia’s Jalen Carter this season. Keeping Vea out of quarterback Kirk Cousins’ face will be key for the Falcons.