3 key matchups: Buccaneers at Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are three key matchups to watch when the Buccaneers (3-1) play the Falcons (2-2) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
Bucs RB Rachaad White vs. Falcons LB Kaden Elliss: White and rookie running back Bucky Irving have carried the rushing load early for the Bucs. White is averaging only 2.8 yards per carry, while Irving has provided a spark. Elliss ranks third on the team with 33 tackles. He’ll have more on his plate as Troy Andersen suffered a knee injury and did not practice Monday and Tuesday. Rookie JD Bertrand could be making his first NFL start.
Bucs DT Vita Vea vs. Falcons RG Chris Lindstrom: Vea returned to action Sunday against the Eagles after missing a game with a knee injury. He has three tackles, a sack, two tackles for losses and a quarterback hit. Lindstrom already has faced Kansas City’s Chris Jones and Philadelphia’s Jalen Carter this season. Keeping Vea out of quarterback Kirk Cousins’ face will be key for the Falcons.
Bucs WR Chris Godwin vs. Falcons NB Dee Alford: Godwin caught 6 of 9 targets for 69 yards, including a long of 28 yards, against the Eagles. He is the Bucs’ leading receiver with 27 catches for 322 yards and three touchdowns. Alford received a lot of action against the Chiefs and the Saints. Alford had 10 tackles against the Chiefs and nine against the Saints. Alford also recorded a sack against the Saints.
