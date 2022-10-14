3 key matchups: 49ers at Falcons

49ers RB Jeff Wilson vs. Falcons LB Rashaan Evans: Wilson, who played at North Texas, has rushed 74 times for 375 yards and two touchdowns. Evans, who’ll take over the signal-calling with Mykal Walker slowed by a groin injury, has 40 tackles on the season.

49ers TE George Kittle vs. Falcons S Jaylinn Hawkins: Kittle has been slowed by injury this season. He’s caught 11 of 15 targets for 99 yards in only three games. He caught a season-high five passes for 47 yards against the Panthers in his last outing. Hawkins has 28 tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.