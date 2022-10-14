ajc logo
3 key matchups: 49ers at Falcons

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (2-3) host the 49ers (3-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

49ers RB Jeff Wilson vs. Falcons LB Rashaan Evans: Wilson, who played at North Texas, has rushed 74 times for 375 yards and two touchdowns. Evans, who’ll take over the signal-calling with Mykal Walker slowed by a groin injury, has 40 tackles on the season.

49ers TE George Kittle vs. Falcons S Jaylinn Hawkins: Kittle has been slowed by injury this season. He’s caught 11 of 15 targets for 99 yards in only three games. He caught a season-high five passes for 47 yards against the Panthers in his last outing. Hawkins has 28 tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk vs. Falcons CB A.J. Terrell: When the 49ers move Deebo Samuel into the backfield, Terrell likely will see some time on Aiyuk. He’s caught 17 of 27 targets for 237 yards and a touchdown. Terrell has 24 tackles and four pass breakups.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

