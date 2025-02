14 Bulldogs, 2 Yellow Jackets among 329 players invited to NFL Scouting Combine

A total of 14 players from Georgia and two from Georgia Tech were on the full list of prospects invited to 2025 NFL Scouting Combine which was released on Thursday by the NFL.

A total of 329 prospects have been invited to attend this year’s event, which will be held in Indianapolis from Feb. 24 through March 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Former Tech players tight end Jackson Hawes and defensive lineman Zeek Biggers were invited.