10 players activated from NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, 8 opt-out

Chicago Bears defensive end John Jenkins, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson and Detroit Lions tight end Isaac Nauta, who all played at Georgia, were activated from the NFL’s reserve COVID-19 list Monday.
Denver tackle Ja’Wuan James, who played at North Gwinnett High and Tennessee, and Washington linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons, who started his career at Georgia before finishing at Louisville, were on the reserve opt-out list.
Overall, 10 players were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, eight players elected to opt out and three were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
Now, there have been 87 players on the reserve/COVID-19 lists, 19 players have been activated and 48 have opted-out of playing the coming season.
Also, Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday. The Falcons have six players on the list as teams around the NFL undergo a battery of tests.
Teams have pointed out that all players have not tested positive, but may come in contact with a known positive person and have been placed on the list for a quarantine period.
Monday, Aug. 3
Activation from reserve/COVID-19 list
Chicago – John Jenkins (DE), Artavis Pierce (RB) and Eric Saubert (TE).
Cleveland – Jamie Gillan (P).
Detroit – Isaac Nauta (TE).
Miami – Jerome Baker (LB).
Minnesota -- Anthony Barr (LB) and Ifeadi Odenigbo (DE).
Pittsburgh – Arrion Springs (DB).
Tennessee – Isaiah Wilson (T).
Reserve/COVID-19 list
Cleveland – Garrett Gilbert (QB).
Green Bay – Hunter Bradley (LS).
Miami – Malcolm Perry (RB)
Reserve Opt-out
Carolina – Christian Miller (DE).
Chicago – Jordan Lucas (DB).
Cincinnati – Josh Tupou (NT).
Denver – Ja’Wuan James (T).
Las Vegas – D.J. Killings (DB) and Jeremiah Valoaga (DE).
New York Jets – C.J. Mosley (LB).
Washington – Josh Harvey-Clemons (LB).
SOURCE: NFL
