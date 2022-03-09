Cover 9@9: Calvin Ridley’s suspension is just one of many problems for Falcons

But with the suspension, the Falcons are down a wide receiver. The Falcons did pick up $11.1 million in salary-cap relief.

Ridley was the Falcons’ No. 1 issue. But they have several other issues.

What to do with right tackle Kaleb McGary? His struggles on the field have made him untradeable.

The Falcons could draft a left tackle with the eighth overall pick and start him at right tackle for a few years. Jake Matthews has been steady at left tackle, and it’s hard to replace both tackles.

McGary has been durable, and perhaps he could be a serviceable swing tackle.

Then there’s the issue of defensive tackle and local hero Grady Jarrett. He’s arguably playing out of position at defensive end in the 3-4 scheme and doesn’t have much help up front.

Do you extend his contract or try to get some value on the open market?

Rookie Jalen Mayfield had to play two positions as a rookie and was out of position at left guard. Maybe you slide him back out to right tackle and find a left guard. The Falcons knew he was going to struggle out of position.

Center Drew Dalman will get a full shot to unseat Matt Hennessy at center. The plan to rotate at center didn’t make good football sense.

The Falcons must address wide receiver and edge rusher as their top priorities in free agency and the draft.

Later in the draft, the Falcons will also need to add a running back.

2. Patterson worth two years, $18.1 million?: Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who is set to become a free agent March 16, has been valued at $9.1 per year by analysts at spotrac.com.

Patterson’s market value has been set at two years, $18.1 million after comparing his productivity with similarly situated running backs.

Patterson, who will turn 31 on March 17, was compared with running back David Johnson (age 30), running back Carlos Hyde (31), wide receiver Randall Cobb (31) and running back and wide receiver Jakeem Grant (29).

Their contracts average 1.8 years and $9.7 million.

Patterson, who was ranked as the 32nd-best free agent by profootballfocus.com, signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Falcons last season and played better than his pay. He’s due for a raise.

The PFF folks project that Patterson is worth two years, $12 million, with $8.25 million guaranteed.

Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun is the 57th-ranked free agent by PFF.

After the linebacker market was reset last season by $20-million-a-year deals by San Francisco’s Fred Warner and Indianapolis’ Darius Leonard, Oluokun is projected to receive four years and $40 million, with $22.5 million guaranteed.

Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage is the 97th-ranked free agent. He finished last season strong after recovering from a high ankle sprain. He’s considered a low-end No. 2 or a No. 3 (slot) receiver by PFF.

Gage’s new deal is projected at four years, $30 million, with $15.25 million guaranteed.

Former Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler is the 156th-rated free agent. He’s projected to receive a one-year, $6.5 million deal, with $4.5 million guaranteed. He counts as $4.6 million in dead money against the Falcons’ salary cap.

Safety Duron Harmon is the 163rd-rated free agent. He could be helpful as a reserve if the team can get Richie Grant ready at strong safety. Jaylinn Hawkins is ready to take over at free safety.

Harmon is projected to receive a one-year, $2.5 million deal, with $1.5 million guaranteed.

3. List of free agents: Here’s a full list of the Falcons who are set to become free agents on March 16: Josh Andrews, OG; Darren Bates, LB; Christian Blake, WR; Jonathan Bullard, DT; Brandon Copeland, LB; Russell Gage, WR; Colby Gossett, OL; Jaeden Graham, TE; Duron Harmon, SS; Erik Harris, FS; Josh Harris, LS; Hayden Hurst, TE; Younghoe Koo, PK; A.J. McCarron, QB; Steven Means, DE; Thomas Morstead, P; Fabian Moreau, CB; Isaiah Oliver, CB; Foye Oluokun, LB; Cordarrelle Patterson, RB/WR; Josh Rosen, QB; Tajae Sharpe, WR; Lee Smith, TE; Jason Spriggs, OT; and Olamide Zaccheaus, WR.

4. Updated depth chart: With the suspension of Ridley, the Falcons have only three receivers – Chad Hansen, Frank Darby and Austin Trammell – under contract for the 2022 season.

Hansen, 27, who has been with the Jets and Texans, has the most experience. He’s played in 20 NFL games and has made three starts. He’s caught 26 of 41 targets for 330 yards and a touchdown.

Hansen, who played at California, was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in 2017.

Darby was a sixth-round pick last season from Arizona State. He caught one pass last season and contributed on special teams.

Trammell, who played at Rice, played in two games last season but didn’t have a reception. He played seven snaps on special teams.

Here’s a look at the current depth chart:

OFFENSE

WR – Frank Darby

TE - Kyle Pitts, Ryan Becker, Brayden Lenius

LT - Jake Matthews, Willie Beavers

LG - Jalen Mayfield, Rashaad Coward

C - Matt Hennessy or Drew Dalman

RG - Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil

RT – Kaleb McGarry, Rick Leonard

TE – Parker Hesse, Daniel Helm, John Raine

WR – Austin Trammell, Chad Hansen

RB - Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison, Caleb Huntley

FB - Keith Smith

QB - Matt Ryan, Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

DE - Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

NT - Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham

DE – Nick Thurman, John Cominsky

OLB - James Vaughters, Duke Ejiofor, Jordan Brailford

ILB - Deion Jones, Dorian Etheridge

ILB - Mykal Walker

OLB – Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Quinton Bell, Rashad Smith

LCB - A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall, Corey Ballentine, Cornell Armstrong

FS - Jaylinn Hawkins

SS - Richie Grant, Luther Kirk

RCB - Kendall Sheffield, Avery Williams, Dee Alford, Lafayette Pitts

SPECIAL TEAMS

K -

P – Dom Maggio

LS -

H -

PR - Avery Williams

KOR - Avery Williams

6. Combine winners and losers: The 2022 NFL scouting combine is in the books, and there was a clear runaway winner and loser this year.

Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis dazzled at the combine, while Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux had questions about his work ethic and left after doing the bench press and 40-yard dash. Click here for the full story.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC Caption Offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom, whose brother Chris plays for the Falcons, works out during the NFL scouting combine. Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

7. Falcons are 60-1 to win Super Bowl 57: With the trade for Russell Wilson, the Broncos’ odds to win the Super Bowl went from 25-1 to 12-1, according to betonline.ag.

The Falcons’ odds remained at 60-1.

8. Draft order: Here’s the official 2022 NFL draft first-round order. The first round will start April 28, in Las Vegas, with the second and third rounds April 29, followed by rounds four through seven April 30:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars; 2. Detroit Lions; 3. Houston Texans; 4. New York Jets; 5. New York Giants; 6. Carolina Panthers; 7. Chicago Bears (traded to N.Y. Giants); 8. Falcons; 9. Denver Broncos; 10. Seattle Seahawks (traded to N.Y. Jets); 11. Washington Commanders; 12. Minnesota Vikings; 13. Cleveland Browns; 14. Baltimore Ravens; 15. Miami Dolphins (traded to Philadelphia); 16. Indianapolis Colts (traded to Philadelphia); 17. Los Angeles Chargers; 18. New Orleans Saints; 19. Philadelphia Eagles; 20. Pittsburgh Steelers; 21. New England Patriots 22. Las Vegas Raiders; 23. Arizona Cardinals; 24. Dallas Cowboys; 25. Buffalo Bills; 26. Tennessee Titans; 27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers; 28. Green Bay Packers; 29. San Francisco 49ers (traded to Miami); 30. Kansas City Chiefs; 31. Cincinnati Bengals; 32. Los Angeles Rams (traded to Detroit).

