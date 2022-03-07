Some clear winners, losers at 2022 NFL scouting combine

Winners

Jordan Davis, 6-6 1⁄2, 341, DT, Georgia: In addition to running faster than some running backs, he was fluid throughout his drills. Davis said his average playing weight was 350 pounds last season at Georgia and that he planned to play at 330 in the NFL. He only played 18% of third downs at Georgia, according to profootbalfocus.com.

Devonte Wyatt, 6-3, 304, DT, Georgia (Towers HS): He had the fastest time of the defensive tackles in the 40-yard dash. He ran it in 4.77 seconds. He didn’t hurt his first-round status.

David Ojabo, 6-4, 250, DE, Michigan: He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.55 seconds and is consider to have a bigger upside than Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson. Teams are intrigued by this late-comer to football. “You can ask anybody in the building you see about his special talent,” Michigan defensive tackle Chris Hinton said. “From day one it was just him getting comfortable with football. He’s grown so fast. His grit, his grind his determination for the game. I know it’s been there since day one. So to see him flourish like he did this past year. It was like everybody was like we told you so. We knew it was going to happen. He’s a monster.”

Desmond Ridder, 6-3 1/2, 211, QB, Cincinnati: Ridder was the most athletic of the quarterbacks as Liberty’s Malik Willis didn’t work out. He was first in the group in the 40-yard-dash (4.52), vertical jump (36 inches), and broad jump (10-7). Ridder also showed off some flashy footwork during the drills.

Malik Willis, Liberty, 6-foot-0 1⁄2, 219, QB, Liberty: He didn’t workout, but showed off some accurate deep-ball passing. He will complete his scripted drills at Liberty’s Pro Day on March 22nd.

LOSERS

Kyren Williams, 5-9, 194, RB, Notre Dame: He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds.

Kenny Pickett, 6-3, 217, QB, Pittsburgh: His hands measured a 8.5 inches, a full inch under the desirable measure of 9.5 inches.

Dameon Pierce, 5-9 1⁄2, 218, Florida (Bainbridge HS): He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds. He could slip to the third day of the draft. He did flash pass-catching ability at Florida and the combine.

Myjai Sanders, 6-5 1/4, 228, DE, Cincinnati (Camden County HS): He showed up 14 pounds lighter than he was at the Senior Bowl perhaps trying to improve his speed and explosion numbers. For teams that want him between 250 and 260 pounds, they now have a red flag. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.67 seconds.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC Caption Offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom, whose brother Chris plays for the Falcons, works out during the NFL scouting combine. Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

LOCALS

George Pickens, 6-foot-3 1⁄4, 195, WR, Georgia: Ran a strong 4.47 in the 40-yard dash, had a 33-inch vertical jump and 10-foot 4-inch broad jump. Still recovering from right knee (ACL) surgery in March.

Jelani Woods, 6-7, 259, TE, Virginia: Ran the 40-yard dash in 4.61 seconds, the second fastest time of the tight ends. He bench pressed 225 pounds, 24 times which was best of the tight ends.

Connor Heyward, 5-11, 239, TE/FB, Michigan State (Peachtree Ridge HS): He helped himself with his versatility.

Chigoziem Okonkwo, 6-foot-1 ½, 250, TE Maryland (Hillgrove HS): He ran the fastest 40-yard dash of the day (4.52) of the tight ends. He was coached at Maryland by former NFL tight end and position coach Jimmie Johnson, the Augusta native who played at Josey High.

Zamir White, 6-0, 214, RB, Georgia: White ran the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds, had broad jump of 9-foot, 11-inches was tops in the group. His multiple ACL injuries will be heavily scrutinized.

James Cook, 5-11, 199, RB, Georgia: He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds, had a broad jump of 10-foot-4 and 33 inches on the vertical. He dazzled in the drills and flashed his pass-catching ability.

Tyler Goodson, 5-9, 197, RB, Iowa (North Gwinnett HS): He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds.

Kingsley Engbare, 6-4, 258, DE, South Carolina (Hapeville Charter Academy): He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.87 seconds, but added an impressive 36.5 inch vertical leap.

Travon Walker, 6-5, 272, DE, Georgia (Upson-Lee HS): He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds, which the third fastest time in the defensive end group.

Channing Tindall, 6-2, 230, LB, Georgia: He ran a 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash (third in group), had a 42-inch vertical (first) and a 10-foot-9 broad jump (third).

Quay Walker, 6-3 ¼, 241, LB, Georgia (Crisp County HS): Ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds (sixth in the group), had a 10-foot-2 broad jump and 32-inch vertical.

Zacoby McClain, 5-11, 228, LB, Auburn (Valdosta HS): He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.69 seconds, had a broad jump of 9-foot-9 and a vertical jump of 33 inches.

Lewis Cine, 6-2, 199, S, Georgia: He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds (fifth fastest of the safeties) and has a vertical jump of 36.5 inches.

Smoke Monday, 6-2, 207, S, Auburn (Carver HS): He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds (12th fastest of the cornerbacks).

Juanyeh Thomas, 6-1, 212, S, Georgia Tech: He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.55 seconds (13th), had 17 reps on the 225-pound bench press and had 34-inch vertical jump.

Kyle Hamilton, 6-4, 220, S, Notre Dame (Marist): He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds (14th in the group) and had a 38-inch vertical (third).

Yusuf Corker, 6-0, 203, S, Kentucky (Woodland): He had a linebacker at the Senior Bowl step on his foot and it is not fully recovered so he didn’t run. He will run at Kentucky’s Pro Bowl. His bench press was No. 1 with 23 reps.

Nakobe Dean, 5-11, 229, LB, Georgia: Didn’t work out. Saving it all for Georgia’s Pro Day on March 16. At his size, he must convince teams that he can cover tight ends and running backs.

