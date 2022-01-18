Falcons’ 2021 season in review: Quarterbacks

Ryan completed 375 of 560 attempts (67%) for 3,968 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He had a passer rating of 90.4, which was he lowest since a 91 in 2010.

He also had 20 touchdown passes in 2017, the only other season he had under 20 touchdown passes was in his rookie season in 2008.

Ryan’s 6.16 net yards gained per pass attempt was the second lowest of his career. He had 6.01 in his second year was the lowest.

Ryan’s protection was shaky and was without his top receiver Calvin Ridley for most of the season.

He was sacked 40 times for the fourth consecutive season. He was hurried 48 times and hit a league-high 84 times. The numbers were atrocious considering that Ryan had 2.4 seconds average time in the pocket between the snap and throwing the ball or when pressure collapsed the pocket.

“I do think that there are positives to take from (going 7-2 in one score games),” Ryan said. “In close, one-score games we were very efficient. We need to put ourselves in more of those than we did this year. I think that’s the next step.

“I also think learning how to close some of those games out earlier and figuring out ways to win, where it doesn’t have to be one possession. I think those are places we can make growth.”

The Falcons were able to scheme around their pass blocking deficiencies through 10 games. They gave up 16 over the first 10 games before giving up 24 over the final seven games.

“I think anytime that you get into the sack numbers, I’ve been a part of this for (a lot) of different teams and there are a lot of ways to look at it,” Ragone said. “Rarely, is it just one issue? It could be, on any given play, everything from the timing between the receivers and quarterbacks, the tight ends and quarterbacks, or an issue in communication or just bad on the coach’s design at times. There’s nothing open.”

The Falcons rarely could use five or seven-step drops to throw longer passes down the field. When teams adjusted as started to sit on the shorter routes, the passing attack was stymie.

“With Matt, 14 years in, going into another year, there is not much that he hasn’t seen,” Ragone said. “He’s done it different ways. So, when it comes to installing a certain scheme or concept, typically, he’s probably done it.”

Ryan had his longest 300-yard passing game drought of his career. He did not have 300 yards passing game over the final nine games.

The passing game structure, breakdowns and sacks will be evaluated by the coaching staff.

“When you go back at the end of year, and you go through it and you evaluate each one of the instances, not just in sacks, but when plays don’t work or are not successful,” Ragone said. “You obviously take a hard evaluation.”

The personnel will be scrutinized.

“You look at it and see where you can get better, where you can hopefully make sure that it doesn’t happen again,” Ragone said. “Always chasing perfection. We obviously know that is not always attainable. But our whole point is to make sure that we go through that whole process and see exactly, in our minds, where we can get better. Then obviously moving forward, what we need to do in practice as well as how we implement that in games.”

Josh Rosen open the season as the backup quarterback after A.J. McCarron was injured in the exhibition season. Feleipe Franks finished the season as the backup.

Rosen played in four games and completed 2 of 11 passes for 19 yards.

Franks, an undrafted player from Florida, played in nine games and ran some read-pass options plays. He had three carries for six yards.

Atlanta Falcons' position-by-position analysis:

