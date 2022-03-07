Falcons’ Calvin Ridley suspended for one year for gambling

“For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions.”

Ridley, who was set to enter the fifth year of his contract that was to pay him $11.1 million, can apply for reinstatement on Feb. 15, 2023. He has the right to appeal the suspension.

Ridley’s agent, Pat Dye Jr., did not immediately return a phone call from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Ridley left the team on Oct. 31 and said he wanted to work on his mental well-being in a social media post. He played in just five games in 2021. He did not return to the team and was placed on the non-football injured list on Nov. 5.

Ridley, was selected in the first round (26th overall) in the 2018 draft. He has 248 catches for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns over three-plus seasons.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith did not have any updates on Calvin Ridley’s situation last Tuesday when they spoke at the scouting combine.

“It’s not something we can talk about right now,” Fontenot said. “There’s there’s no update on it and when there is we’ll let you know.”

Smith said, “I know a lot of these guys that cover us locally, they get sick of me saying it, but I don’t have an update.”

It’s not clear if they knew about the gambling investigation at the time of their comments last week.

The NFL could be seen as sending mixed signals in recent years on its stand on gambling. They allowed a team to move to Las Vegas and have entered deals with various betting websites like Draft Kings and Fan Duel.

