With a win, Braves can overlook the torrent of strikeouts

Welcome to baseball in the 2020s.

The Braves have struck out 15 or more times in a game five times this season. Their record in such ordeals now 2-3.

Still, one of the benefits of winning is not having to apologize for failing to put a ball in play so many, many times.

“The (pitchers) that you’re facing have a lot to do with that,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "Those guys are rough, man. Everyone one of them were on their game, too, just like we were.

“We’re a big-swinging team. We slug. Sometimes it doesn’t happen. (Hitters) in this situation get a little antsy and whatever, it’s kind of who we are. We weathered that storm a number of times this year.”

Every player in the two starting lineups struck out at least once. For the Braves, the frustration was led by Adam Duvall with four strikeouts. Three other Braves – Marcell Ozuna, Austin Riley and Dansby Swanson – had three Ks.

They were facing the probable NL Cy Young Award winner in Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer, who did the hard work, hanging 12 strikeouts on the Braves. A parade of five relievers, all throwing gas, did the rest.

In a way, it seemed to almost buoy Freeman to endure such a trial and come out with an important opening victory in a best-of-three series.

“You’re going against potentially the Cy Young Award winner of the league this year, you knew going in you were going to have a battle on your hands,” he said.

“He went out there and dealt,” Freeman said. “Then you got into that great bullpen. Everyone’s throwing three or four miles per hour than they normally do – 98 (mph), 99, 100, it seems like, even on our side. It’s just kind of how it is, it’s postseason baseball. You’re going to have to win these games to get to the end. I’m just glad to be able to come out on top.”

The man Freeman victimized for the walk-off, game-winning hit was Amir Garrett, who as Snitker pointed out, “is as tough as nails against lefties.” In fact, Freeman’s hit was only the second given up to a lefthander in 24 at-bats by Garrett this season. Lefties came in hitting just .043 against him.

“We had our best leftie up there against their best left-handed reliever, kind of like they’re going 1-on-1, and Freddie won that battle,” Snitker said.

And, so did baseball’s second highest-scoring team, the one that supposedly was going to need to bludgeon its way to a first playoff series win since 2001, survive a day that was historically unfriendly to hitters.

“We flipped that narrative real quick,” Freeman said.

As for Thursday’s Game 2 against Reds starter Luis Castillo, Freeman said, “Might be the same narrative.”

Although the manager would appreciate it if the strikeout total was not quite so majestic.

“I hope,” Snitker said. “I don’t want it to go up, I know that.”