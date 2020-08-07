Will Smith returns after ‘frustrating’ waiting process

“I felt like I was just starting to build those relationships in spring training,” he said. “Going to play golf, getting to know the guys a bit. All of a sudden, they just yank it away, then I miss all the second spring training, so I just felt like I got picked up for a summer ball team. Just meeting my friends again.”

The Braves’ bullpen has been outstanding even without Smith, who was projected to be their best reliever. The group has accumulated 22-2/3 consecutive scoreless innings entering Friday, a streak that spans August.

Now it adds Smith, who had a 2.76 ERA and a career-high 34 saves for the Giants last season. Coming off his first All-Star honor, the Braves rewarded Smith with a $39 million deal in the offseason, hoping he could be the final piece to a rebuilt bullpen.

While sidelined, Smith enjoyed watching his teammate’s success.

“It’s been a lot of fun to watch,” he said. “I’ve watched the game at home on my iPad. Every guy we roll out seems to do his job, post a zero and hand it to the next guy. It’s been fun to watch. I’m ready to get in there, get the season going. Get the first one out of the way and start rolling.”