Will Smith returns after ‘frustrating’ waiting process

Braves reliever Will Smith spoke with reporters Friday for the first time since returning from a month-long absence due to having COVID-19. The 31-year-old was cleared to return last week and was reinstated before Thursday’s game.
Smith, who was asymptomatic, was away far longer than righty Touki Toussaint and first baseman Freddie Freeman, who also tested positive in early July but returned in time for opening day. In preparation, Smith played catch Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at his Newnan residence while quarantined.
Waiting for those elusive consecutive negative results - required for a player to return - Smith admittedly grew frustrated. It reached the point that he and the trainers agreed they wouldn’t call him when results were revealed if he was still positive. The process had become redundant.
“They kept calling me and calling me and calling me, and giving me bad news, so we worked out a little system,” Smith said. “It was pretty frustrating. I wasn’t going to take it out on the training staff, it obviously wasn’t their fault or anything. They were working just as hard as I was to get this negative test as soon as we could. I was just sitting at home, feeling completely fine but not able to go to the field or be around anybody. It was tough.”
Smith’s discomfort also stemmed from his inability to continue fostering relationships with his new teammates. Smith signed a three-year deal this winter and felt he was getting to know his new company before the shutdown.
“I felt like I was just starting to build those relationships in spring training,” he said. “Going to play golf, getting to know the guys a bit. All of a sudden, they just yank it away, then I miss all the second spring training, so I just felt like I got picked up for a summer ball team. Just meeting my friends again.”
The Braves’ bullpen has been outstanding even without Smith, who was projected to be their best reliever. The group has accumulated 22-2/3 consecutive scoreless innings entering Friday, a streak that spans August.
Now it adds Smith, who had a 2.76 ERA and a career-high 34 saves for the Giants last season. Coming off his first All-Star honor, the Braves rewarded Smith with a $39 million deal in the offseason, hoping he could be the final piece to a rebuilt bullpen.
While sidelined, Smith enjoyed watching his teammate’s success.
“It’s been a lot of fun to watch,” he said. “I’ve watched the game at home on my iPad. Every guy we roll out seems to do his job, post a zero and hand it to the next guy. It’s been fun to watch. I’m ready to get in there, get the season going. Get the first one out of the way and start rolling.”