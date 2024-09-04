Whit Merrifield out of Braves’ lineup, considered day-to-day

Merrifield was struck by a 95-mph fastball from Jeff Criswell, a 25-year-old reliever with seven career appearances. Merrifield expressed frustration during and after the game, explaining that MLB needs to have repercussions for pitchers hitting players because of erratic command. It’s been a widespread problem throughout baseball this season and has resulted in numerous injuries, including multiple for the Braves.

Snitker concurred with Merrifeld’s sentiments: “I do think it’s a concern. For the safety of the players, I think they need to (address it).”

Merrifield, 35, is on MLB’s competition committee, which consists of six owners, four players (plus two alternates) and one umpire. The recurring issue is expected to be addressed in some capacity before the start of the 2025 season.

After the Braves lost Ozzie Albies to a broken wrist, the Braves signed Merrifield, who’d been discarded by the first-place Phillies. He has played well for the Braves, hitting .248 with a .708 OPS in 33 games.

“He’s a ballplayer, he loves the game and loves to play,” Snitker said. “He’s been doing it for a long time. I really enjoy being around him and having him. Like I’ve said before, it was fortunate for us that he was out there when we had that need.”