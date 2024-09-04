Whit Merrifield out of Braves’ lineup, considered day-to-day

Breaking: Officials release more details in Barrow County school shooting
Atlanta Braves outfielder Whit Merrifield (15) is hit by a pitch from the Rockies in the seventh inning at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Whit Merrifield (15) is hit by a pitch from the Rockies in the seventh inning at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.
Whit Merrifield was out of the Braves’ lineup Wednesday night against Colorado, but the second baseman said he’s feeling better after he was hit in the back of the head by a pitch Tuesday night.

Merrifield passed concussion testing Tuesday, and his CT scan revealed no internal issues. He said it hurts to put a cap on his head, but he’s hopeful to return in the next few days. The Braves started Luke Williams in his place Wednesday.

“I don’t know how he put his helmet on, really,” manager Brian Snitker said. “We’re just going to take it day-to-day with him, see as far as activity and all that going forward.”

Merrifield was struck by a 95-mph fastball from Jeff Criswell, a 25-year-old reliever with seven career appearances. Merrifield expressed frustration during and after the game, explaining that MLB needs to have repercussions for pitchers hitting players because of erratic command. It’s been a widespread problem throughout baseball this season and has resulted in numerous injuries, including multiple for the Braves.

Snitker concurred with Merrifeld’s sentiments: “I do think it’s a concern. For the safety of the players, I think they need to (address it).”

Merrifield, 35, is on MLB’s competition committee, which consists of six owners, four players (plus two alternates) and one umpire. The recurring issue is expected to be addressed in some capacity before the start of the 2025 season.

After the Braves lost Ozzie Albies to a broken wrist, the Braves signed Merrifield, who’d been discarded by the first-place Phillies. He has played well for the Braves, hitting .248 with a .708 OPS in 33 games.

“He’s a ballplayer, he loves the game and loves to play,” Snitker said. “He’s been doing it for a long time. I really enjoy being around him and having him. Like I’ve said before, it was fortunate for us that he was out there when we had that need.”

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

