Which Braves exhibition games will be on TV? Bally Sports sets schedule

Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna (from left), second baseman Ozzie Albies and outfielder Ronald Acuna watch out for a pop fly at CoolToday Park on the first day of team practice at spring training on Monday in North Port, Fla. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)`

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Braves fans will be able to get an early glimpse of the defending World Series champions on TV as nine spring-training games will be televised on regional sports networks Bally Sports South and Southeast.

Four of the telecasts will be called by Braves broadcasters, including play-by-play voice Chip Caray, while the other five will feature the opposing teams’ announcers and production elements.

Bally’s first telecast of the spring will be Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Port Charlotte, Fla. That will air on Bally Sports South (BSSO) and will be a simulcast of the Rays’ telecast.

The four games that will be called by Caray are March 23 against the Rays, March 25 against the Boston Red Sox, March 26 against the Minnesota Twins and March 28 against the Toronto Blue Jays. Caray will be joined by analysts Brian Jordan and Paul Byrd for the first three of those games, all of which will be on BSSO, and by analyst Jeff Francoeur for the fourth, which will be on Bally Sports Southeast (BSSE).

In addition to Saturday’s game, the simulcasts of opposing teams’ telecasts will include March 22 against the Twins on BSSE, March 27 against the Rays (BSSE), April 1 against the Twins (BSSE) and April 4 against the Rays (BSSE). All of those are Braves road games.

Each of the televised exhibition games is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

