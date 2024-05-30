Breaking: Third confirmed human bird flu case in U.S. raises stakes for Georgia
Atlanta Braves

What you need to know: Sunglasses giveaway for kids

Jack Plageman, 9, of Brookhaven reacts after grabbing a ball at the Braves home opening day game versus the Diamondbacks at Truist Park in Atlanta on Friday, April 5, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Jack Plageman, 9, of Brookhaven reacts after grabbing a ball at the Braves home opening day game versus the Diamondbacks at Truist Park in Atlanta on Friday, April 5, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)
By AJC Sports
0 minutes ago

A’S AT BRAVES

What you need to know about the upcoming three-game series between the A’s and the Braves at Truist Park Friday-Sunday.

FRIDAY, 7:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

Pregame activities: Summer Concert Series featuring up-and-coming country artists on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage starting at 6 p.m.

National Anthem: FBC Choir Cleveland

Pitching matchup: Reynaldo Lopez vs. JP Sears

SATURDAY, 4:10 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 1:30 p.m.

Promotion: Braves Country 5K ticket package. Receive a 5K registration, a race T-shirt and a game ticket of your choice (based on availability) from June 1 to June 19 (excluding June 15). For more information please visit, braves.com/5k.

National Anthem: Creekland Middle School

Pitching matchup: Chris Sale vs. Aaron Brooks

SUNDAY, 1:35 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 11:30 a.m.

Pregame ceremony: Braves will commemorate ALS Awareness Day with a special pregame ceremony, honoring Lou Gehrig’s legacy and raising awareness for ALS.

Giveaways: The first 3,000 youth through the gates will receive Braves sunglasses.

Alumni Sunday: Fans can arrive early to meet and get autographs from former Atlanta Braves Terry Pendleton and Jeff Treadway located at the Georgia Power Pavilion at 11:30 a.m.

National Anthem: Hickory Flatt Elementary School

Pitching matchup: Charlie Morton vs. TBA

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Metro Atlanta spellers stung at Scripps National Spelling Bee

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE
Emory closes Wesley Woods psychiatric beds, expands at Decatur

Credit: The AJC

AJC’s D. Orlando Ledbetter named winner of Bill Nunn Memorial Award
2h ago

Credit: AP

If Trump is convicted in New York, what happens next?

Credit: AP

If Trump is convicted in New York, what happens next?

Credit: TNS

Atlanta auditor advises airport to avoid potential conflicts of interest
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves reliever A.J. Minter hits injured list with hip issue
Braves Nation: Schwellenbach joins list of those who jumped from Double-A
Spencer Schwellenbach has solid debut, but Braves’ offense quiet again
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Pride Run, Butterfly Festival
Why people are leaving their Black Greek organizations
If Trump is convicted in New York, what happens next?