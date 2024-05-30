What you need to know: Sunglasses giveaway for kids

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

Pregame activities: Summer Concert Series featuring up-and-coming country artists on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage starting at 6 p.m.

National Anthem: FBC Choir Cleveland

Pitching matchup: Reynaldo Lopez vs. JP Sears

SATURDAY, 4:10 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 1:30 p.m.

Promotion: Braves Country 5K ticket package. Receive a 5K registration, a race T-shirt and a game ticket of your choice (based on availability) from June 1 to June 19 (excluding June 15). For more information please visit, braves.com/5k.

National Anthem: Creekland Middle School

Pitching matchup: Chris Sale vs. Aaron Brooks

SUNDAY, 1:35 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 11:30 a.m.

Pregame ceremony: Braves will commemorate ALS Awareness Day with a special pregame ceremony, honoring Lou Gehrig’s legacy and raising awareness for ALS.

Giveaways: The first 3,000 youth through the gates will receive Braves sunglasses.

Alumni Sunday: Fans can arrive early to meet and get autographs from former Atlanta Braves Terry Pendleton and Jeff Treadway located at the Georgia Power Pavilion at 11:30 a.m.

National Anthem: Hickory Flatt Elementary School

Pitching matchup: Charlie Morton vs. TBA