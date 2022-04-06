What you need to know about Braves’ opening day

-Game, ticket details: First pitch against the Cincinnati Reds is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. The unveiling of the World Series championship pennant above right field and traditional opening-day pageantry will precede the first pitch. The Braves expect a capacity-plus crowd, and standing-room-only tickets are currently on sale.

-Players to watch: Matt Olson will make his Braves debut, starting at first base after being acquired in a trade in March. Max Fried, the winning pitcher in Game 6 of the World Series over the Astros, will start for the Braves.