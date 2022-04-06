What you need to know about Braves’ opening day

Here are a few things you need to know about the 2022 season opener at Truist Park:
-Game, ticket details: First pitch against the Cincinnati Reds is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. The unveiling of the World Series championship pennant above right field and traditional opening-day pageantry will precede the first pitch. The Braves expect a capacity-plus crowd, and standing-room-only tickets are currently on sale.
-Players to watch: Matt Olson will make his Braves debut, starting at first base after being acquired in a trade in March. Max Fried, the winning pitcher in Game 6 of the World Series over the Astros, will start for the Braves.
-If you go: The surest way to secure one of the ballpark’s 14,000-plus parking spaces without circling from one lot to the next is to reserve a permit ahead of time through the Atlanta Braves’ website. Be aware that not all lots open at the same time, so you should check their hours before making plans.
-No cash allowed: Don’t forget that Truist Park is a cashless venue. There are locations at the park where you can convert cash to a prepaid card.
-What’s new at Truist: Championship signage - both fixed and digital - will be visible inside and outside the ballpark. Champions Walk is located near the third-base gate. Expanded mobile ordering for concessions and merchandise.
-What to eat and drink: The World Champions burger and the Knucksie sandwich (named for the late Braves great Phil Niekro) are among the food options. Outside the park in the adjoining Battery Atlanta complex are several new food and beverage options including Mac McGee Irish Pub and Savi Provisions gourmet grocery store.
About the Author