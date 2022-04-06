Atlanta Braves: A guide to parking at Truist Park for the 2022 season

Season-ticket holder lots

Orange Valet Deck | 800 Battery Avenue

Open to members of the Truist Club, Champion Suites and Delta SKY360° Chairman Club. Parking can’t be purchased without a ticket in those seating areas. Based on seat location, there’ll be valet service at club entrances along the gates at first and third bases. The lot is accessible four hours before first pitch, or after 10 a.m. for weekday noon games.

Delta Deck | 1900 Circle 75 Parkway SE (across from the Boy Scouts building)

Open to members of Delta SKY360° Executive, Infiniti Club and Infiniti Club Suites. The lot is accessible four hours before first pitch, or after 10 a.m. for weekday noon games.

Public parking lots

Battery 9 ($30) | 900 Circle 75 Parkway

Prepaid permit parking only. Accessible four hours before first pitch on weekends, or after 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. Closed for weekday noon games. Less than a five-minute walk to the ballpark. The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the south or the west. Vehicle clearance height is 5 feet and 11 inches on Level 2; 6 feet and 8 inches on Level 3.

Battery 11 ($30)| 1100 Circle 75 Parkway

Prepaid permit parking only. Accessible after 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. Accessible four hours before first pitch on weekends. Open after 10 a.m. on select weekday noon games. Less than five-minute walk to the ballpark. The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the north or the east. Vehicle clearance height is 6 feet and 8 inches.

Red Deck | 2565 Circle 75 Parkway SE

Customers of The Battery Atlanta and/or individuals holding a Red Deck game parking pass can access their spot at any point during the day. This deck has ADA compliant spots.

Silver Deck ($30) | 788 Circle 75 Parkway SE (tyssenkrupp Tower)

Pay on-site using a credit card (not cash) or get in with a prepaid parking pass. Accessible four hours prior to first pitch. Opens at 10 a.m. on select weekday noon games.

Braves North 25 ($25) | 2999 Circle 75 Parkway

Pay on-site using a credit card (not cash) or get in with a prepaid parking pass. Accessible after 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. Accessible four hours prior to first pitch on weekends. A 10-minute walk to the ballpark. The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the north or west.

Braves North 29 ($25) | 3050 Circle 75 Parkway

Pay on-site using a credit card (not cash) or get in with a prepaid parking pass. Accessible four hours prior to first pitch on weekdays. Accessible at 10 a.m. on weekends. A 10-minute walk to the ballpark. Tailgating is only allowed in this lot. The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the north or west. This parking lot has ADA-compliant spots and a shuttle that will pick up and drop off at Battery Avenue just outside the Third Base Gate starting 2½ hours before first pitch.

Braves East 31 ($25) | 320 Interstate North Parkway

Pay on-site using a credit card (not cash) or get in with a prepaid parking pass. Accessible after 6 p.m. on Fridays, after 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and after 11 a.m. on Sundays. The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the south or east. A 10-minute walk to the ballpark via the Windy Ridge pedestrian bridge over I-75. Vehicle clearance height is 7 feet.

Braves East 32 ($20) | 300 Interstate North Parkway

Pay on-site using a credit card (not cash) or get in with a prepaid parking pass. Accessible after 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. Accessible four hours prior to first pitch on weekends. Closed on weekday noon games. The Braves say this is good for fans coming from the south or the east. A 10-minute walk to the ballpark via the Windy Ridge pedestrian bridge over I-75. Vehicle clearance height is 7 feet.

Braves East 41 ($18) | 180 Interstate North

Pay on-site using a credit card (not cash) or get in with a prepaid parking pass. Accessible after 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. Accessible four hours prior to first pitch on weekends. Closed on weekday noon games. The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the north or the east. A 15-minute walk to the ballpark via the Windy Ridge pedestrian bridge over I-75.

Braves East 42 | 200 Interstate North Parkway

Advanced purchase required. Only available for select games. Accessible on weekday noon games after 8:30 a.m. The Braves say this is good for fans coming from the north or the east. A 15-minute walk to the ballpark via the Windy Ridge pedestrian bridge over I-75.

Braves East 43 ($25) | 3100 Interstate North Circle SE

Pay on-site using a credit card (not cash) or get in with a prepaid parking pass. Accessible after 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. Accessible four hours prior to first pitch on weekends. Closed on weekday noon games. The Braves say this is good for fans coming from the north or the east. A 10-minute walk to the ballpark via the Windy Ridge pedestrian bridge over I-75.

Braves East 44 ($20) | 280 Interstate North Circle SE

Prepaid permit parking only. Accessible after 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. Accessible after 10 a.m. on weekday noon games. Accessible four hours prior to first pitch on weekends. A 10-minute walk to the ballpark. The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the north or east.

Braves East 45 | 260 Interstate North Circle SE

Pay on-site using a credit card (not cash) or get in with a prepaid parking pass. Closed weekdays. Accessible four hours prior to first pitch on weekends. The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the north or east. A 15-minute walk to the ballpark via the Windy Ridge pedestrian bridge over I-75.

Braves East 47 ($10) | 1000 Parkwood

Prepaid permit parking only. Accessible after 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. Accessible four hours prior to first pitch on weekends. Closed on weekday noon games. The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the north or east. A 15-minute-plus walk to the ballpark via the Windy Ridge pedestrian bridge over I-75.

Braves South 60 ($20) | 1 Galleria Parkway SE

Prepaid permit parking only. Only available for select games. Accessible four hours prior to first pitch, or after 10 a.m. on weekday noon games. The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the south or west. A 10-minute-plus walk to the ballpark via the pedestrian bridge over I-285.

Braves South 61 | 1 Galleria Parkway SE

Prepaid permit parking only. Only available for select games. Accessible two hours prior to first pitch, or after 10 a.m. on weekday noon games. The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the south or west. A 10-minute-plus walk to the ballpark via the pedestrian bridge over I-285. Vehicle clearance height is 7 feet.

Braves South 65 | 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway

Prepaid permit parking only. Only available for select games. The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the south or west. Served by Braves shuttle.

Braves South 68 | 4111 Northside Parkway NW (North Atlanta High School)

Prepaid permit parking only. Only available for select games. Accessible two hours prior to first pitch. The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the south or west. Served by Braves shuttle.

Lockhead/Dobbins ($10) | 86 S Cobb Drive SE

Advanced purchase required. Only available for select games. The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the north. A shuttle transports fans to and from the park.