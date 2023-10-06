‘We’re going to go to war with them.’ What Phillies said about Braves before NLDS

PHILADELPHIA – Here’s what the Phillies have said about the Braves ahead of the best-of-five National League Division Series, which begins Saturday at Truist Park:

Manager Rob Thomson:

They have a great club, don’t sell them short at all. But I think we do match up. I think our offense can go against anybody’s. Our two starters (Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola), our two guys that threw in this series, they’re really pitching well right now. They’re on a roll, and hopefully they stay on a roll.

But Atlanta’s a good ball club. Don’t think that I don’t think they’re a good ball club. They’re a really good ball club. So we’re a tough test, but I think it will be a good series.

First baseman Bryce Harper:

Atlanta is really good. They’re one of the best teams in baseball. They have really good hitting, an unbelievable lineup. Three hundred homers this year, that’s incredible. It’s going to be fun. It’s exciting. It’s going to be an electric series and we can’t wait.

Closer Craig Kimbrel (as told to The AJC):

We knew this matchup was a possibility from the beginning of the year. And here we are. Right where we want to be. We wish we were playing the first two games here, but we’ll go down to Atlanta and – we’ve played really close ballgames, especially of late against them. I expect it to be competitive ball, probably a lot of back and forth, I just hope we end up on top at the end of the series.

Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber:

There are no secrets about who we are as teams. We know who they are. They know who we are. It’s going to be a dog fight, there’s no doubt about that. We’re going to enjoy (Wednesday night), but we’re going to be excited to get out there to Atlanta and start the series.

Third baseman Alec Bohm (as told to The AJC):

There’s a reason they did what they did this year. They’re a really good team. The offense, really good pitching. Everybody in here respects them. We’re going to go to war with them and see what happens.

Starter Aaron Nola:

We’re excited. They’re a good team. It’s going to be a hard-fought battle. We’re both familiar with each other, so we’re going to enjoy (the Wild Card Series win Wednesday) and be ready in a few days to play those guys.