Watch: Setting up Braves-Red Sox series and discussing plans for Brian Anderson

The Braves open a two-game series at the Red Sox with games Tuesday (7:10 p.m) and Wednesday (1:35 p.m.) at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox enter at 30-30, third in the American League East, 11-1/2 games behind the Yankees. They are 4-6 over the past 10 games and are coming off splitting a four-game series against the Tigers.

The Braves enter 33-24, second in the National League East, seven games behind the Phillies. They are 4-6 in the past 10 games, including a 3-4 homestand against the Nationals and A’s.