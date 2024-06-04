Watch: Setting up Braves-Red Sox series and discussing plans for Brian Anderson

The Braves open a two-game series at the Red Sox with games Tuesday (7:10 p.m) and Wednesday (1:35 p.m.) at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox enter at 30-30, third in the American League East, 11-1/2 games behind the Yankees. They are 4-6 over the past 10 games and are coming off splitting a four-game series against the Tigers.
The Braves enter 33-24, second in the National League East, seven games behind the Phillies. They are 4-6 in the past 10 games, including a 3-4 homestand against the Nationals and A’s.
The pitching matchups will be Max Fried vs. Kutter Crawford on Tuesday and Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Nick Pivetta on Wednesday.
AJC Braves beat writer Justin Toscano breaks down the series and gives you the insight on how the Braves intend to use the newly acquired Brian Anderson.
