Watch: Setting up Braves-Giants series with Orlando Arcia availability in question

The Braves open a three-game series against the Giants with games Tuesday (7:20 p.m.), Wednesday (7:20 p.m.) and Thursday (7:20 p.m.) at Truist Park.

The Giants enter at 41-44, fourth in the National League West, 11 games behind the Dodgers. The Giants have five won their past seven games including taking two of three from the Dodgers in their last series.

The Braves enter 46-36, second in the National League East, 8 games behind the Phillies. The Braves are 5-5 in their last 10 games and have won four of their past five series.