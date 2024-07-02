Atlanta Braves

Watch: Setting up Braves-Giants series with Orlando Arcia availability in question

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The Braves open a three-game series against the Giants with games Tuesday (7:20 p.m.), Wednesday (7:20 p.m.) and Thursday (7:20 p.m.) at Truist Park.

The Giants enter at 41-44, fourth in the National League West, 11 games behind the Dodgers. The Giants have five won their past seven games including taking two of three from the Dodgers in their last series.

The Braves enter 46-36, second in the National League East, 8 games behind the Phillies. The Braves are 5-5 in their last 10 games and have won four of their past five series.

The pitching matchups will be Reynaldo Lopez (6-2, 1.70) vs. Hayden Birdsong (0-0, 5.79) on Tuesday, Chris Sale (10-3, 2.79) vs. Jordan Hicks (4-4, 3.36) on Wednesday and Charlie Morton (5-4, 3.89) vs. Logan Webb (6-6, 3.12) on Thursday.

AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano breaks down the series and the issue with starting shortstop Orlando Arcia’s availability due to a tooth issue.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

