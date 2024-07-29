Atlanta Braves

Watch: Setting up Braves-Brewers series

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The Braves open a three-game series against the Brewers with games Monday through Wednesday at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

ExploreThree things to know about the baseball trade deadline

Monday and Tuesday’s games are set to begin at 8:10 p.m. with Wednesday’s series finale scheduled for a 2:10 p.m. first pitch.

The Brewers are first in the National League Central, six games ahead of the second-place Cardinals. The Braves won their last two games of their four-game weekend series against the Braves to regain second in the NL East and the lead in the NL wild-card race.

AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano breaks down the series, looks ahead to the baseball trade deadline and weighs in on the good news for Braves fans watching each game on TV.

ExploreBraves games return to Comcast on Thursday

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Watch: Setting up Braves-Mets series as wild card race tightens
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Three things to know about the baseball trade deadline
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Tuesday’s Braves game postponed, to be made up with Wednesday doubleheader
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves Nation: Wild-card lead is dwindling
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves get good news on Reynaldo López, whose MRI comes back clean 8m ago
Braves games return to Comcast on Thursday1h ago
Three things to know about the baseball trade deadline
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Emory researcher sees promise in new treatment for common skin cancer
Outpouring of grief for Nelons from gospel music community, church members
Infant mortality rate up in Georgia as health officials try new approaches