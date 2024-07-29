Watch: Setting up Braves-Brewers series

The Braves open a three-game series against the Brewers with games Monday through Wednesday at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
Monday and Tuesday’s games are set to begin at 8:10 p.m. with Wednesday’s series finale scheduled for a 2:10 p.m. first pitch.
The Brewers are first in the National League Central, six games ahead of the second-place Cardinals. The Braves won their last two games of their four-game weekend series against the Braves to regain second in the NL East and the lead in the NL wild-card race.
AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano breaks down the series, looks ahead to the baseball trade deadline and weighs in on the good news for Braves fans watching each game on TV.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest