Atlanta Braves

Three things to know about the baseball trade deadline

Brian Snitker's Braves could use an outfield bat, a starting pitcher and maybe even an infielder.

15 minutes ago

MILWAUKEE – The Braves are in Milwaukee for three games against the Brewers, but there is also another focus:

The trade deadline.

This week serves as Atlanta’s final chance to meaningfully improve its roster with impact talent. The Braves have World Series aspirations, but have had a difficult season.

Here are three things to know about the upcoming MLB trade deadline.

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Will the Braves be active: No doubt, the Braves have needs. They could use an outfield bat, a starting pitcher and maybe even an infielder. How much they need a starter depends on Reynaldo López and when they think he could return.

It’s possible they’re active, but given the prices in trades thus far, Braves president of baseball operations and general manager Alex Anthopoulos probably will be active in a measured way. It’s easy to see Anthopoulos engaging in a couple trades, but it’s difficult to see the Braves being the talk of the deadline.

They have injured players expected to return – like Michael Harris II, Max Fried and Ozzie Albies. And with all of the injuries thus far, it’s difficult to see Anthopoulos mortgaging a significant part of Atlanta’s future – in terms of prospects – in a trade unless it’s a perfect fit for a controllable starting pitcher that’ll be in the rotation for years to come.

Can players still be acquired after the deadline: No and yes. Tuesday is the trade deadline, but it’s not the final day that teams can acquire players.

Clubs can still claim players on outright waivers. Additionally, trades can still be made if the player dealt is on a minor-league contract and hasn’t been on a major-league roster or injured list at any point in the season.

And keep in mind that a player must be on a club’s 40-man roster or on its 60-day injured list by Aug. 31 to be eligible for the postseason. So, while teams can make moves after Tuesday, they likely won’t be impactful moves because major leaguers aren’t eligible to be dealt after the deadline.

