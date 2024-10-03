Vote: What best describes Braves’ season

Breaking: Georgia attorney general asks Supreme Court to reinstate abortion ban
Atlanta Braves’ Matt Olson reacts after lining out to the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves’ Matt Olson reacts after lining out to the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

We know two things can be true ... but how best do you describe the outcome of the Braves’ season?

1. The Braves were eliminated in their first round for the third consecutive season.

2. The Braves, who lost multiple All-Stars and were never fully healthy, still reached the postseason.

One is a little more glass half empty and the other a little more glass half full. You decide.

The Braves season that started with ‘World Series or Bust’ went bust. Do you see another postseason failure with a third straight first-round exit after winning the World Series? Or are you impressed that this team, beset by so many injuries, made it that far?

Let us know what you think.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

