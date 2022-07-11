Robinson Canó joins Braves for series versus Mets

He simply must be better than Gosselin. With Ozzie Albies out due to a fractured foot, Orlando Arcia has been the starting second baseman. Arcia has cooled significantly, hitting .143 over his last 63 at-bats at the bottom of the lineup.

Canó, who had been in Triple A for the Padres, is a veteran presence. Perhaps he can get his bat going a bit. Regardless, he might be able to help the Braves in their battles versus the Mets.

The Mets, who designated Canó for assignment in May, are still paying most of his salary. At the time they cut him, the Mets owed him roughly $37 million through the end of next season.

Adam Duvall returns from paternity list

The Braves on Monday reinstated Adam Duvall from the paternity list.

They optioned Mike Ford, who took that roster spot for the Nationals series, to Triple A following Sunday’s game.