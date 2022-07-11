Robinson Canó joins Braves for series versus Mets

There are many storylines in this Mets-Braves series. Over the remaining part of the season, this should be the most fun divisional race in baseball.
Here is a twist no one saw coming a couple weeks ago: Robinson Canó, a former Met, has joined the Braves in time for a crucial three-game series.
The Braves acquired Canó from the Padres in a minor-league transaction. Atlanta immediately moved the veteran second baseman to its big-league roster in time to face his former teammates.
To make room on the roster, the Braves designated infielder Phil Gosselin for assignment. He was 6-for-23 in limited time with the club. He made a few starts and the Braves also used him as a pinch-runner.
Canó is an eight-time All-Star who has won five Silver Slugger Awards and two Gold Glove Awards. He seems far past his prime, though. He has hit .149 with a .371 OPS over 74 at-bats for the Mets and Padres in the big leagues this season. But this doesn’t mean Canó can’t help the Braves.
He simply must be better than Gosselin. With Ozzie Albies out due to a fractured foot, Orlando Arcia has been the starting second baseman. Arcia has cooled significantly, hitting .143 over his last 63 at-bats at the bottom of the lineup.
Canó, who had been in Triple A for the Padres, is a veteran presence. Perhaps he can get his bat going a bit. Regardless, he might be able to help the Braves in their battles versus the Mets.
The Mets, who designated Canó for assignment in May, are still paying most of his salary. At the time they cut him, the Mets owed him roughly $37 million through the end of next season.
Adam Duvall returns from paternity list
The Braves on Monday reinstated Adam Duvall from the paternity list.
They optioned Mike Ford, who took that roster spot for the Nationals series, to Triple A following Sunday’s game.
