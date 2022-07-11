Braves acquire veteran second baseman Robinson Canó

A day before the Braves were set to begin a series with the Mets, they traded for one of their rival’s former players.
The Braves acquired Robinson Canó from the Padres for cash considerations. This is a minor-league transaction because Canó signed a minor-league deal with San Diego.
Over 74 big-league at-bats for the Mets and Padres this season, the veteran second baseman is batting .149 with a .371 OPS. He has one homer, four RBIs and 21 strikeouts.
He had been with the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate, and hit .333 with an .854 OPS over 21 games and 96 at-bats. He hit three homers and drove in 20 runs.
Canó provides the Braves with infield depth. He is a career .301 hitter, but seems far past his prime. That said, he might be able to help the Braves at some point. The Braves’ backup infielder has been Phil Gosselin, who has six hits in 23 at-bats in limited time.
Canó in 2020 tested positive for PEDs and was suspended the entire 2021 season. It was the second positive test of his career.
The Mets gave him a chance to prove himself early this season. It didn’t go well.
The Mets designated Canó for assignment in May. He went to the Padres, who eventually optioned him to Triple A. He elected free agency, but wound out in their system.
Canó debuted in 2008. He has played for the Yankees, Mariners, Mets and Padres. He is an eight-time All-Star who has won two Gold Gloves and five Silver Slugger Awards. He won a World Series with the Yankees in 2009.
Now he’s in the Braves’ organization.
