Braves acquire veteran second baseman Robinson Canó

Canó in 2020 tested positive for PEDs and was suspended the entire 2021 season. It was the second positive test of his career.

The Mets gave him a chance to prove himself early this season. It didn’t go well.

The Mets designated Canó for assignment in May. He went to the Padres, who eventually optioned him to Triple A. He elected free agency, but wound out in their system.

Canó debuted in 2008. He has played for the Yankees, Mariners, Mets and Padres. He is an eight-time All-Star who has won two Gold Gloves and five Silver Slugger Awards. He won a World Series with the Yankees in 2009.

Now he’s in the Braves’ organization.