Braves’ Vaughn Grissom wants to keep proving his believers right

“I almost didn’t know what I didn’t know,” Grissom said. “There’s so many things I just haven’t heard or been taught yet – which is like a lot of people, sometimes you just don’t have that information available. I feel better than I ever have fielding ground balls these days.”

Grissom must still win the job. Orlando Arcia, once a starting shortstop on a Brewers team that won its division, can fill the role.

It feels like Grissom has more upside, though. He can’t completely bomb this test in spring training, but the opportunity appears to be there for him to take.

“Just not taking anything for granted, no plays for granted,” Grissom said. “Fielding every ground ball with the right technique, keeping your mind focused.”

In New Orleans, Washington helped Grissom hone the details. One notable lesson: Slow down.

Sometimes, balls take bad hops. Other times, they may kick away from a fielder. In those times, it’s difficult to slow down and focus on each step of fielding a ground ball and making a play.

“Those three weeks that I spent out there really helped me be a little bit ahead on the game, what to expect out here,” Grissom said. “Just doing anything fundamental and just knowing what’s the right way and what’s the wrong way. And just being ahead on it and not a little bit behind (like) some people could be.”

Grissom seems to know this: He still has to earn the job. The Braves have made it clear they won’t hand him anything.

The Braves begin Grapefruit League play Saturday. These spring contests will give Grissom an opportunity to put his improvement on display.

“That’s where it’s gonna be the key, is the games,” manager Brian Snitker said. “That’s how you evaluate is (by watching) games, so just interested to see what it looks like.”

In 2022, Grissom, who started at second base for the majority of his time in the bigs, hit .291 with a .792 OPS over 141 at-bats. He hit five home runs and drove in 18 runs. In addition to playing good defense at second, he displayed great baserunning instincts.

Of course, Grissom is aware of the shoes he’s filling. In his Braves career, Swanson matured into a Gold Glove shortstop. He provided some offense as well. He brought leadership.

But don’t forget: Grissom spent a couple months in a clubhouse with Swanson and learned a ton from him.

“Just the way he goes about his business, obviously, is a learning standpoint from there,” Grissom said. “On the field, off the field. Everything he does, it’s what you want to model a professional after.”

And then there’s Washington, a consistent presence for Grissom. The 22-year-old said he bounces anything off Washington, who possesses so much wisdom after spending a life in baseball.

This is the opportunity of a lifetime for Grissom.

Drafted as a shortstop, it once looked as if he might need to move off the position at some point if he were to play in this organization for a long time. Then the Braves let Swanson walk, opening the starting shortstop job. Grissom, called up last season, is the likeliest candidate to fill it.

Pressure?

Nope, not for him.

“At the end of the day, it is what it is,” Grissom said. “If I fall on my face, I get back up. Whatever happens, happens. I’m just gonna keep playing.”