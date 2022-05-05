Tucker Davidson fans nine in six innings in Gwinnett Stripers’ loss

Chadwick Tromp hit a three-run home run for Gwinnett, his fourth overall and third in the last two games. Teammate Delino DeShields Jr. went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Tromp has a seven-game hitting streak and a five-game RBI streak. DeShields has a 10-game on-base streak.

The teams play again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Bryce Elder starts for the Stripers.