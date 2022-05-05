Tucker Davidson fans nine in six innings in Gwinnett Stripers’ loss

Braves pitching prospect Tucker Davidson struck out nine in six innings but he also allowed four earned runs and the host Gwinnett Stripers (12-14) lost to the Charlotte Knights 9-6 in Triple-A play Wednesday night.
Davidson gave up four hits and walked three.
Former Braves outfielder Alex Dickerson was the designated hitter for Gwinnett and went 0-for-4, dropping his average to .200 in three games since being designated for assignment by the big-league club when Ronald Acuna Jr. was activated.
Dickerson was 4-for-33 with a home run for the Braves.
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Chadwick Tromp hit a three-run home run for Gwinnett, his fourth overall and third in the last two games. Teammate Delino DeShields Jr. went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Tromp has a seven-game hitting streak and a five-game RBI streak. DeShields has a 10-game on-base streak.
The teams play again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Bryce Elder starts for the Stripers.
