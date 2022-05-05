ajc logo
Tucker Davidson fans nine in six innings in Gwinnett Stripers’ loss

Braves pitcher Tucker Davidson prepares to deliver to a Houston Astros batter on October 31, 2021. Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

Braves pitching prospect Tucker Davidson struck out nine in six innings but he also allowed four earned runs and the host Gwinnett Stripers (12-14) lost to the Charlotte Knights 9-6 in Triple-A play Wednesday night.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

Davidson gave up four hits and walked three.

Former Braves outfielder Alex Dickerson was the designated hitter for Gwinnett and went 0-for-4, dropping his average to .200 in three games since being designated for assignment by the big-league club when Ronald Acuna Jr. was activated.

Dickerson was 4-for-33 with a home run for the Braves.

Braves designated hitter Alex Dickerson swings at a pitch against the Chicago Cubs on April 28, 2022 Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Chadwick Tromp hit a three-run home run for Gwinnett, his fourth overall and third in the last two games. Teammate Delino DeShields Jr. went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Tromp has a seven-game hitting streak and a five-game RBI streak. DeShields has a 10-game on-base streak.

The teams play again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Bryce Elder starts for the Stripers.

Featured
