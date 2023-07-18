Travis d’Arnaud signs extension through 2024 season

On Tuesday, the Braves announced that they signed catcher Travis d’Arnaud to an extension through the 2024 season with a club option for 2025. D’Arnaud will be paid $8 million in 2024, and if the option is picked up, will earn $8 million in 2025 as well.

D’Arnaud, 34, is in his fourth season with the Braves. In 38 games, he’s batting .265 with eight home runs and 23 RBIs. He was an All-Star in 2022, but has split time with All-Star catcher Sean Murphy this season after Murphy’s acquisition from Oakland.

“He’s really the glue for us, in my mind,” Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said. “He’s part of the furniture here as well. He’s just so key. Obviously, on the field, he’s fantastic. And what he does behind the plate is fantastic. But everything he brings and what he means is just. I can’t say enough about him as a person. That was a no-brainer to keep him here.”

The contract is similar to d’Arnaud’s current contract. D’Arnaud was on a two-year, $16 million deal, earning $8 million in both 2022 and 2023. He was set to have a club option for 2024.

The deal is similar to the one for pitcher Charlie Morton, who has a club option for 2024. Anthopoulos said the organization has interest in keeping around players like d’Arnaud and Morton because of the value they bring on the field and in the clubhouse, saying with d’Arnaud, “the expectation is that he’s here as long as he wants to be here.”

Contract talks moved quickly. While the Braves and d’Arnaud had mutual interest on an extension for months, talks primarily were completed Tuesday. Anthopoulos had been part of a press conference at 4 p.m. to explain the terms of the Braves’ recent restructuring with Liberty Media. He said that discussions with d’Arnaud had taken place before the availability, but the deal was finalized after. He also expressed excitement that news broke right before first pitch.

“I can only imagine as word will circulate around our clubhouse, on the bench and so on, how excited guys are gonna be,” Anthopoulos said. “I can guarantee you there’s gonna be a ton of smiles, ton of excitement. This guy is beloved.”