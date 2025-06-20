“It’s all really good stuff. The guy throws strikes. He’s got a good fastball that plays,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Thursday. “I’ve never seen him live. I’ve watched it on my phone, that prospect game they played in spring training. Got some texts from the guys that we’re doing it that game that were very complimentary.

“And it sounds like it’s a kid that’s kind of above his years as far as maturity and strikes and stuff.”

The right-hander from Colombia made one start for Gwinnett, going 4⅔ innings and allowing one earned run in a loss to Memphis on Saturday. His appearance in that game made him the youngest player in Stripers history and third teenager to play for the team (Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuña Jr. being the other two). Fuentes is 0-7 this season with 48 strikeouts over 39⅓ innings.

Fuentes has fanned 223 hitters in four minor league seasons over 185 innings. He reportedly had a blister issue on his finger earlier this season that landed him on the seven-day injured list.

The addition of Fuentes, for at least one start, would give the team’s normal rotation one extra day of rest with seven of the next 10 days against the New York Mets then Philadelphia Phillies.