The Braves are dipping into their prospect pool ahead of a three-game series in Miami starting Friday, MLB.com reported Thursday.
Didier Fuentes, who turned 20 on Tuesday, will toe the rubber in the series opener against the Marlins at LoanDepot Park, according to MLB.com. Fuentes has made nine starts this season in stops at Advanced A Rome, Double-A Columbus and Triple-A Gwinnett.
Tje Braves have not yet officially announced the roster move. Fuentes is the Braves’ No. 10 overall prospect, according to MLB.com.
“It’s all really good stuff. The guy throws strikes. He’s got a good fastball that plays,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Thursday. “I’ve never seen him live. I’ve watched it on my phone, that prospect game they played in spring training. Got some texts from the guys that we’re doing it that game that were very complimentary.
“And it sounds like it’s a kid that’s kind of above his years as far as maturity and strikes and stuff.”
The right-hander from Colombia made one start for Gwinnett, going 4⅔ innings and allowing one earned run in a loss to Memphis on Saturday. His appearance in that game made him the youngest player in Stripers history and third teenager to play for the team (Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuña Jr. being the other two). Fuentes is 0-7 this season with 48 strikeouts over 39⅓ innings.
Fuentes has fanned 223 hitters in four minor league seasons over 185 innings. He reportedly had a blister issue on his finger earlier this season that landed him on the seven-day injured list.
The addition of Fuentes, for at least one start, would give the team’s normal rotation one extra day of rest with seven of the next 10 days against the New York Mets then Philadelphia Phillies.
