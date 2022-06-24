ajc logo
Three games, networks: How to watch Braves vs. Dodgers, Freddie Freeman

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman hits an RBI single during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Thursday, June 23, 2022. The Dodgers won 10-5. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Three different networks will televise pieces of the Braves-Dodgers series and Freddie Freeman’s return to Truist Park.

After Friday night’s series opener is televised on Bally Sports Southeast, the games Saturday and Sunday nights will air on Fox and ESPN, respectively.

Clearly, the matchup of two of baseball’s elite teams -- enhanced by this being long-time Braves star Freeman’s first series in Atlanta since he signed with the Dodgers in March -- proved irresistible to TV programmers.

An expanded one-hour pregame show on Bally Sports Southeast, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, will include a retrospective on Freeman’s 12-year career with the Braves and a recap of the 2021 National League Championship Series between the Braves and Dodgers.

The Braves’ pregame ceremony Friday to present Freeman with his 2021 World Series championship ring will be shown on Bally Sports Southeast before the game’s first pitch.

Freeman’s return also is expected to be a focal point of the weekend telecasts on Fox and ESPN. Saturday’s game will air exclusively on Fox’s “Baseball Night in America” and the series finale exclusively on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.”

Game times are 7:20 p.m. Friday, 7:15 p.m. Saturday and 7:08 p.m. Sunday. All three games are expected to draw capacity-plus sellout crowds at Truist Park.

Tim Tucker is a sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He writes about various topics, including the business side of sports.

