Standing-room-only tickets on sale for Freddie Freeman’s return

The Braves are selling standing-room-only tickets for games at Truist Park this weekend against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
As of early Thursday, the Braves had standing-room tickets for the Friday and Saturday night games listed on Ticketmaster at $40 apiece and for Sunday night’s game at $20 each.
The series will mark Freeman’s first games in Atlanta since the longtime Braves star signed with the Dodgers as a free agent in March.
The expected capacity-plus crowds throughout the three-game series would give the Braves 19 sellouts at Truist Park this season. They drew their 16th sellout crowd Monday night against the San Francisco Giants.
The Braves rank third among the 30 MLB teams in home attendance, averaging 37,696 per game.
