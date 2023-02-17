Three finalists named for Braves’ PA announcer position

They are down to three.
From a pool of nearly 500 online and in-person audition videos, the Braves selected three finalists to fill the position of public-address announcer at Truist Park.
Larry Gardner, of Adairsville, Kevin Kraus, of Bethlehem, and Chris Litton, of Newnan, were announced as finalists by the team Friday.
Braves fans will have a role in choosing who will get the position. Voting begins today and runs through noon Monday. Fans can go to www.Braves.com/PA to view the finalists’ live video auditions and rank the finalists as part of the Braves PA announcer selection committee on the team’s social-media channels.
The winner will be announced at a later date.
Casey Motter, the team’s PA announcer since 2017, died last year at the age of 53.
Courtesy of the Braves, here are the audition videos:
Larry Gardner
Kevin Kraus
Chris Litton
