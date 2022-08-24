‘The kid can just hit’: Vaughn Grissom’s first two weeks with Braves a success

Wednesday marks exactly two weeks since the Braves called up Grissom, their top prospect after the promotions of Harris and Strider. While starting at second base, Grissom has done it all. He can hit and has shown power. He has run the bases aggressively, but has shown instincts while doing so. He has played a good second base, even if defense is not the strongest area of his game.

Through the first 50 at-bats of his career, Grissom hit .420 with a 1.123 OPS. He homered three times, drove in 10 runs and scored 14 runs over his first 14 games in the majors.

“Just trying to stick to my approach,” Grissom said.

You might already have read about this story in this space, but here it is again: Years ago, Grissom asked Mike Brumley – the Braves’ former minor-league hitting coordinator – when he would begin hitting for more power. Brumley’s answer: The 2022 season.

He was right. This season, Grissom’s power has shown up. Across two minor-league levels before his call-up, Grissom hit 14 homers.

Some context: This season, Grissom did not hit his third home run at High-A until his 27th game and did not reach that mark at Double-A until his 21st game. In the majors, he hit three home runs in 11 games.

“I just grew into my body,” Grissom said.

Grissom scored 14 runs in his first 14 MLB games, tied for the most in the modern era in Braves history (George Jackson did it in 1911). Grissom’s .420 batting average through his first 14 big-league contests is the best for a Brave since Jackson hit .456 through his first 14 games in 1911. And Grissom is tied with Jackson for the modern-day franchise record for most multi-hit games (eight) through a player’s first 14 games.

Grissom has done a great job of filling in for Ozzie Albies and Orlando Arcia, who first replaced Albies as the starting second baseman. When Albies returns, the Braves will need to find a way to keep Grissom in the lineup, whether it’s as their designated hitter or in left field (if the Braves think he can handle the latter).

Harris and Strider likely will finish first and second – in either order – in National League Rookie of the Year voting this season. But if Grissom keeps this up, he might earn third-place votes – even if he has played fewer games than rookies who have spent more time in the majors this season.

“There’s no panic in his at-bats,” Snitker said of Grissom. “With two strikes, he’ll shorten up, put the ball in play. He can go all over the ballpark. I don’t know if he’s going to hit .380 or anything like that, but I know he’s a confident hitter, just like (Harris).”

Rotation for St. Louis

The Braves and Cardinals released their probable starting pitchers for this weekend’s series in St. Louis, which will follow the Braves’ off-day Thursday.

On Friday, the Braves will send Spencer Strider to the mound. Left-hander Jose Quintana will start for the Cardinals.

Charlie Morton will start for the Braves on Saturday. Lefty Jordan Montgomery will pitch for St. Louis.

In the series finale, Jake Odorizzi will pitch for the Braves. Adam Wainwright, a Cardinals icon, will start for St. Louis.