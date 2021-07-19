Stripers score six runs with two outs in ninth to cap 10-run comeback

The Stripers pulled off an improbable 10-run comeback — scoring six runs with two outs in the ninth — to complete Gwinnett’s first six-game series sweep in team history in Charlotte, N.C.
Gwinnett found itself down 11-3 after six innings having surrendered six homers to six Knights batters. Gwinnett third baseman Johan Camargo hit a two-out, two-run home run to give the Stripers a 12-11 lead in the ninth. Catcher William Contreras slapped in a double, scoring Alex Jackson, that proved to be the game-winning run.
Gwinnett reliever Jay Flaa allowed a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth before retiring the side to secure the save in the 13-12 win.
Contreras has 13 RBIs in nine games since joining Gwinnett earlier this month, batting .429 (15-for-35) with five doubles and three homers.
Gwinnett is now 12-0 when scoring in double figures this season. The Stripers (32-34) send Bryse Wilson (5-2, 4.23 ERA) to the mound against Norfolk Tuesday night at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.