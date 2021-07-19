Stripers score six runs with two outs in ninth to cap 10-run comeback

Gwinnett found itself down 11-3 after six innings having surrendered six homers to six Knights batters. Gwinnett third baseman Johan Camargo hit a two-out, two-run home run to give the Stripers a 12-11 lead in the ninth. Catcher William Contreras slapped in a double, scoring Alex Jackson, that proved to be the game-winning run.

Gwinnett reliever Jay Flaa allowed a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth before retiring the side to secure the save in the 13-12 win.