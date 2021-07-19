ajc logo
X

Stripers score six runs with two outs in ninth to cap 10-run comeback

Gwinnett is now 12-0 when scoring in double figures this season. (Courtesy of Gwinnett Stripers)
Caption
Gwinnett is now 12-0 when scoring in double figures this season. (Courtesy of Gwinnett Stripers)

Credit: Chris Roughgarden

Credit: Chris Roughgarden

Atlanta Braves
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Stripers pulled off an improbable 10-run comeback — scoring six runs with two outs in the ninth — to complete Gwinnett’s first six-game series sweep in team history in Charlotte, N.C.

Gwinnett found itself down 11-3 after six innings having surrendered six homers to six Knights batters. Gwinnett third baseman Johan Camargo hit a two-out, two-run home run to give the Stripers a 12-11 lead in the ninth. Catcher William Contreras slapped in a double, scoring Alex Jackson, that proved to be the game-winning run.

Gwinnett reliever Jay Flaa allowed a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth before retiring the side to secure the save in the 13-12 win.

Contreras has 13 RBIs in nine games since joining Gwinnett earlier this month, batting .429 (15-for-35) with five doubles and three homers.

Gwinnett is now 12-0 when scoring in double figures this season. The Stripers (32-34) send Bryse Wilson (5-2, 4.23 ERA) to the mound against Norfolk Tuesday night at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

In Other News
1
5 takeaways as Braves let yet another lead slip away against Rays
2
Braves’ bullpen gives up four runs in series finale loss to Rays
3
Contreras, Jackson combine for seven RBIs in Gwinnett victory
4
Fried, Pederson lead Braves to rout of Rays
5
Joc Pederson’s first 48 hours as a Brave
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top