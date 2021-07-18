ajc logo
Contreras, Jackson combine for seven RBIs in Gwinnett victory

Alex Jackson had three double Saturday night.
Alex Jackson had three double Saturday night.

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Alex Jackson doubled three times and had four RBIs and William Contreras hit his third home run and finished with three RBIs as the Gwinnett Stripers (31-34) extended their winning streak to five games with an 11-3 win over the host Charlotte Knights (25-38) on Saturday night.

Travis Demeritte hit a grand slam for Gwinnett.

Jackson and Contreras are both catchers but Contreras served as the designated hitter. He is hitting .414 in Triple-A.

Jackson was 3-for-5 and Contreras went 2-for-4.

Connor Johnstone (2-6) pitched two scoreless innings in relief and got the win.

Jackson tied Gwinnett’s single-game doubles record with three, becoming the first to do it since Matt Tuiasosopo on June 8, 2016 vs. Lehigh Valley. Tuiasosopo is now the team’s manager.

The Stripers have won five straight games for the first time since July 17-21, 2019.

