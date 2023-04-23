Stripers’ five-game win streak ends, Soroka starts Tuesday

The Gwinnett Stripers five-game winning streak came to an end Sunday with a 5-3 loss at the Omaha Storm Chashers. The Stripers led 3-0 after one inning but were unable to plate another run.
Nick Solak and Braden Shewmake each had two hits for the Stripers (7-13). Forrest Wall extended his on-base streak to 13 games.
The Stripers return home to start a series against the Buffalo Bison on Tuesday. Michael Soroka (0-0, 1.32 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Stripers.
