BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Legacy Celebration Service for the Rev. Charles F. Stanley
X

Stripers’ five-game win streak ends, Soroka starts Tuesday

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

The Gwinnett Stripers five-game winning streak came to an end Sunday with a 5-3 loss at the Omaha Storm Chashers. The Stripers led 3-0 after one inning but were unable to plate another run.

Nick Solak and Braden Shewmake each had two hits for the Stripers (7-13). Forrest Wall extended his on-base streak to 13 games.

The Stripers return home to start a series against the Buffalo Bison on Tuesday. Michael Soroka (0-0, 1.32 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Stripers.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo courtesy of Terri Denson

‘The word has gotten out’: Inside the rise of girls gymnastics in Georgia

Credit: University of Georgia

Transfer from Virginia Commonwealth signs with Georgia basketball

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dylan Dodd helps lead Gwinnett to victory Saturday

Credit: AP

Here’s where Braves’ Michael Harris II stands in rehab from lower back strain

Credit: AP

Here’s where Braves’ Michael Harris II stands in rehab from lower back strain

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves notes: Bryce Elder’s success, Collin McHugh’s imminent return and more
23h ago
The Latest

Braves lose another lead, get swept by Astros
1h ago
Kyle Wright and conviction, Ronald Acuña Jr.’s speed, starters for Miami series
5h ago
Rough inning swings game as Braves lose series to Astros
18h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Public service set for Sunday night for longtime Baptist leader Charles Stanley
Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
Former DeKalb County superintendent to lead education-related nonprofit
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top