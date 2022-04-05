Standing-room-only tickets on sale for Braves’ first three games

The Braves are selling standing-room-only tickets for their first three games of the season in anticipation of capacity-plus crowds welcoming the defending World Series champions back to Truist Park.
Priced at $40 apiece, the SRO tickets went on sale Tuesday morning for Thursday night’s season opener against Cincinnati, as well as for the Friday and Saturday games against the Reds.
The Braves said seats remain available for the other four games of the season-opening homestand: Sunday’s series finale against the Reds followed by a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.
The Braves have a lineup of championship celebrations scheduled throughout the homestand, which they have dubbed “Champions Week.”
The 2021 World Series championship pennant will be unveiled on a light tower high above right field before Thursday’s game, and World Series rings will be presented to returning members of the team in an on-field ceremony before Saturday’s game.
Also planned: Recognition of the team’s individual award winners from last season before Friday’s game; an in-stadium showing of MLB Network’s documentary on the 2021 World Series immediately following Sunday’s game; a World Series replica ring giveaway to the first 40,000 fans through the gates Monday; and recognition of the Georgia Bulldogs’ football national championship in a pregame ceremony April 13 with former UGA defensive lineman Jordan Davis throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.
