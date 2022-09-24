Spencer Strider placed on injured list, ending his regular season

And on that day, Snitker said Strider reported left oblique discomfort. The Braves skipped him in the rotation, but Snitker said it would not be enough to put him on the injured list.

“We just don’t want to take any chances,” Snitker said. “He wanted to pitch, and we took it out of his hands. I’m glad he said something. That’s smart of him. If we don’t stay ahead of something like that, that could be an end-of-the-year type thing.”

Strider has a 2.67 ERA over 31 appearances – 20 of them starts – this season. In his last outing, he eclipsed the 200-strikeout mark. He could win National League Rookie of the Year.

He is an important piece in the Braves’ rotation. But Atlanta will not have him for the final regular-season push. Strider has not pitched since Sept. 18, but teams can only backdate injured list placements a maximum of three days.

The Braves entered Saturday 2 1/2 games behind New York. While winning the division provides a huge advantage in October, the Braves need Strider to achieve their overall goal of winning a World Series. By placing him on the injured list, they are playing it safe and not risking further injury by starting him.

The Braves on Saturday recalled right-hander Alan Rangel to Atlanta. His first appearance would be his MLB debut.

Atlanta also reinstated infielder Ehire Adrianza from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder Rylan Bannon to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Strider finishes the regular season with 202 strikeouts over 131 2/3 innings pitched. He reached the 200-strikeout mark in a season faster than any pitcher in MLB history.