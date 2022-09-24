ajc logo
X

Spencer Strider placed on injured list, ending his regular season

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA – With the National League East hanging in the balance over the final two weeks of the regular season, the Braves suffered a blow.

The club Saturday placed right-hander Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list, backdated to Sept. 21, with a strained left oblique muscle. Strider won’t be eligible to return until Oct. 6, which means he will miss the rest of the regular season (The Braves’ regular-season finale is Oct. 5 in Miami).

On Thursday in Philadelphia, Braves manager Brian Snitker seemed encouraged by Strider’s progress. He said Strider felt good. Of course, a team’s thinking can quickly change. Plus, the Braves probably are taking extra caution with their stud rookie.

“It’s all looking pretty good,” Snitker said that day. “I’m just so glad he mentioned something and didn’t try to pitch through it and then (not) say anything about the (oblique soreness).”

On Friday, Strider walked off the field and into the clubhouse to finish his work while Snitker spoke with reporters. The manager said he was eager to receive an update on Strider, who reported left oblique discomfort on Tuesday.

And on that day, Snitker said Strider reported left oblique discomfort. The Braves skipped him in the rotation, but Snitker said it would not be enough to put him on the injured list.

“We just don’t want to take any chances,” Snitker said. “He wanted to pitch, and we took it out of his hands. I’m glad he said something. That’s smart of him. If we don’t stay ahead of something like that, that could be an end-of-the-year type thing.”

Strider has a 2.67 ERA over 31 appearances – 20 of them starts – this season. In his last outing, he eclipsed the 200-strikeout mark. He could win National League Rookie of the Year.

He is an important piece in the Braves’ rotation. But Atlanta will not have him for the final regular-season push. Strider has not pitched since Sept. 18, but teams can only backdate injured list placements a maximum of three days.

The Braves entered Saturday 2 1/2 games behind New York. While winning the division provides a huge advantage in October, the Braves need Strider to achieve their overall goal of winning a World Series. By placing him on the injured list, they are playing it safe and not risking further injury by starting him.

The Braves on Saturday recalled right-hander Alan Rangel to Atlanta. His first appearance would be his MLB debut.

Atlanta also reinstated infielder Ehire Adrianza from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder Rylan Bannon to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Strider finishes the regular season with 202 strikeouts over 131 2/3 innings pitched. He reached the 200-strikeout mark in a season faster than any pitcher in MLB history.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Amid fan fury, Georgia Tech players keep focus on task19h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 6 high school football scoreboard
1h ago

Georgia-Kent State: TV, online, radio information
21h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 takeaways from Hawks media day on eve of training camp
18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 takeaways from Hawks media day on eve of training camp
18h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Amid ‘frustrating time,’ Braves’ Ronald Acuña trying to get healthy
16h ago
The Latest

After another loss, struggling Braves looking for way out of their rut
10h ago
Amid ‘frustrating time,’ Braves’ Ronald Acuña trying to get healthy
16h ago
Daily update: Chase for NL East, magic numbers
Featured

Credit: Rusty Lynn

Family of man killed by Georgia deputies pens letter: ‘You did nothing wrong’
18h ago
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Week 6 high school football scoreboard
1h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top