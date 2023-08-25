AJ Smith-Shawver placed on seven-day injured list

On Wednesday, AJ Smith-Shawver was placed on the seven-day minor-league injured list, retroactive to Aug. 21, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

He is dealing with right shoulder inflammation. The Braves usually don’t release timelines on injured players, but he hasn’t been formally shut down for the season.

The right-hander, one of the Braves’ top prospects, has made five major-league appearances this season, including four starts. He is 1-0 with a 4.57 ERA in 21-2/3 innings. He has 18 strikeouts.

For the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers, Smith-Shawver is 2-2 with a 4.58 ERA in seven starts. He has pitched 35-1/3 innings and has 39 strikeouts.