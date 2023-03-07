Sean Murphy and Eli White, friends since minor-league days, reunite in Braves camp

In December, the Braves traded for Murphy, then signed him to a six-year contract extension to make him part of their core. Defense is his strength, but his bat shouldn’t be overlooked. The Braves gave up a lot for him, which tells you how badly they wanted him.

White, on the other hand, is fighting for a roster spot. Could he one day have a breakout season?

“Absolutely,” Murphy said. “He’s got it in him, for sure. I know the type of game he brings to the table. He’s so fast, so aggressive on the bases, plays great defense. He hits better than most people expect. He’s got some power in there.”

White had much more success at the plate in the minors. Since his MLB debut in 2020, he’s hit .185 with a .556 OPS over 351 career at-bats. He’s worked on tweaks at the plate to unlock more of his potential.

Murphy is among his believers.

“Eli, he has the tools,” Murphy said. “Those things we can see. But he’s just a diligent worker, he’s a smart guy. He’s dedicated to what he does.”

Of White, Murphy also added: “Kind of a quiet guy, but is just a sweetheart. Awesome person. Just a good person. He’s happy to be here.”

White, who is from South Carolina, grew up a Braves fan. Now he’s in camp with them.

Weeks after trading for Murphy, the Braves acquired White. Their wives, who have been friends dating to those minor-league days, were excited and started planning to see one another in the spring.

Murphy and White are reunited again. Only time will tell if White makes the team.

For now, they’re happy to be back together, even if the trade that split them years ago was sad at the time.

“But it also was a good thing,” Murphy said. “When you get traded to a team, that team obviously sees value in you. It was kind of like, ‘He’s gonna get a chance to play for Texas.’ And he did. He got called up, made his debut. I was able to see him there a little bit. I was happy for him.

“The Braves see the value he can bring.”

Wright to face hitters Friday

Kyle Wright threw a third bullpen session Saturday. He was scheduled to throw another one Tuesday – and planned to use this one as a traditional in-between-starts side session.

He said he expects to face hitters Friday, which will be the biggest step in his progression. After ramping up, he finally will be allowed to pitch and compete like normal.

“It’s very exciting,” Wright said. “It’s nice to not have to make it up in your head in the bullpen. You actually have a batter in there. Even though it’s our own guys, it’ll still be nice to have a hitter in there, throw pitches, see how my stuff plays, and really just attack the strike zone. Very excited to be almost finally back in a game and see a different jersey on.”

For Saturday’s bullpen session, Wright sat around 88-90 mph, his target velocity. For Tuesday’s session, Wright said he would focus on feeling his mechanics, as if he were preparing to make a start in a few days.

Wright is behind after receiving a cortisone injection in his shoulder, but should be healthy enough to be on the opening-day roster.

Wright could make his Grapefruit League debut at some point next week.

Anderson in a good place

Nick Anderson’s fastball reached 95 mph in Saturday’s outing.

“I heard,” he said with a smile.

For Anderson, the velocity is about more than the figure itself. It represents a return to normalcy. He’s past the elbow issues and simply can pitch.

Baseball is fun again for him.

“Arm and everything just feels a lot better,” Anderson said. “Still just trying to stay calm and stay focused on that and hang out with the guys. It’s definitely been more fun, for sure.”

Before Tuesday, Anderson had struck out five batters over two scoreless innings this spring. It’s early, but it’s clear he’s feeling well.

“And having, obviously, the results be there is super nice,” he said.

Dodd gets the start

Dylan Dodd will start Wednesday’s game versus the Dominican Republic’s World Baseball Classic team, which will come to CoolToday Park for a pre-tournament exhibition.

Dodd, the Braves’ No. 10 prospect on MLB Pipeline, has tossed 4-1/3 scoreless innings in Grapefruit League action. He has recorded seven strikeouts over two outings while allowing only three hits.

Last season, Dodd, drafted in the third round in 2021 by the Braves, started 2022 in High-A and ended it in Triple-A.