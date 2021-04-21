Sean Kazmar story ‘absolutely incredible,’ says teammate Freddie Freeman

“Absolutely incredible,” Freeman said. “We’ve known Sean for seven, eight years now in this organization. Sean has always been the guy who seemed to pick me up in spring training and go into first base for me. I always paid his clubhouse dues in spring training and did all that. Now, it’s going to be the other way around. He’s getting big-league money. He’s going to start paying my clubhouse dues. What an amazing story. It’s just so fun. We care about Sean so much. I think everybody got to see how much we care about and love Sean. We were all so excited for him when he got that at-bat.

“It’s a lot to go through, to stay in the minor leagues and continue to play just for the chance to get back again. Just for him to get that chance, and for Snit (manager Brian Snitker) to give him an at-bat again, that’s huge. It makes everything worth it for him and it makes it worth it for us because we love Sean so much, too. It was such a meaningful day for him and also for us because he’s been through so much. That’s what this game is about. That is so amazing. I’m so happy for him. Hopefully we can get him another at-bat and get him a hit here soon.”

