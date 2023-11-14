Schumaker wins NL Manager of the Year, Snitker third

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker was named the National League Manager of the Year, it was announced on Tuesday.
Braves manager Brian Snitker was a finalist and finished third behind the Brewers, and now Cubs, manager Craig Counsell.
Schumaker finished with 72 points, well ahead of Counsell (51) and Snitker (48). Schumaker received eight first-place, eight second-place and eight third-place votes.
Snitker tied with Schumaker for the most first-place votes with eight. However, he only received two second-place and two third-place votes. Counsell had five first-place votes.
Snitker is a two-time winner of the NL Manager of the Year award. He led the Braves to the best record in baseball this season with 104 wins. The Braves tied the MLB record for most home runs in a season with 307. They also were the first team in MLB history to have slugging percentage greater than .500 at .501, among several other offensive highlights
The Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo (42) and the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts (41) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
