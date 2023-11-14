Schumaker wins NL Manager of the Year, Snitker third

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
1 minute ago
X

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker was named the National League Manager of the Year, it was announced on Tuesday.

Braves manager Brian Snitker was a finalist and finished third behind the Brewers, and now Cubs, manager Craig Counsell.

Schumaker finished with 72 points, well ahead of Counsell (51) and Snitker (48). Schumaker received eight first-place, eight second-place and eight third-place votes.

Snitker tied with Schumaker for the most first-place votes with eight. However, he only received two second-place and two third-place votes. Counsell had five first-place votes.

Snitker is a two-time winner of the NL Manager of the Year award. He led the Braves to the best record in baseball this season with 104 wins. The Braves tied the MLB record for most home runs in a season with 307. They also were the first team in MLB history to have slugging percentage greater than .500 at .501, among several other offensive highlights

The Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo (42) and the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts (41) were fourth and fifth, respectively.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Fulton DA: Election probe trials could extend into 20251h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Key Takeaways: Highlights of the Fulton DA interviews with Trump defendants
46m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

10-vehicle crash shuts down I-75 South in Cobb for 3 hours
14m ago

Credit: AP

Toyota subsidiary to expand North Georgia campus, hire 250 new workers
1h ago

Credit: AP

Toyota subsidiary to expand North Georgia campus, hire 250 new workers
1h ago

Lowering insulin costs for everyone aim of latest proposal from Warnock
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves claim Murfee, designate Chirinos for assignment
4h ago
Braves now need first and third base coaches
Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, Austin Riley win Silver Slugger awards
Featured

Credit: AP

Georgia authorities bring charges in 1988 case of girl whose body was hidden in concrete
Where is the morning Jolt from the AJC?
1h ago
Report: Georgia, Southeast among the most at-risk from climate change
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top