Schumaker wins NL Manager of the Year, Snitker third

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker was named the National League Manager of the Year, it was announced on Tuesday.

Braves manager Brian Snitker was a finalist and finished third behind the Brewers, and now Cubs, manager Craig Counsell.

Schumaker finished with 72 points, well ahead of Counsell (51) and Snitker (48). Schumaker received eight first-place, eight second-place and eight third-place votes.