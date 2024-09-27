Atlanta Braves

Royals have made it to Atlanta, have set rotation for Braves series

Washington Nationals' Darren Baker (10) is out at second base as Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., left, throws to first but is unable to get Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr. who reached safely during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington Nationals' Darren Baker (10) is out at second base as Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., left, throws to first but is unable to get Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr. who reached safely during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
By AJC Sports
20 minutes ago

The good news for the Braves is that their opponent for this weekend made it to town.

The less optimal development is that they’ll be facing the teeth of the Kansas City Royals’ rotation.

The Kansas City public relations staff confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday morning that the team has arrived in Atlanta from Washington despite the effects of Hurricane Helene battering Atlanta and causing flight cancellations in and out of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Thursday and Friday. The Royals completed their series against the Nationals on Thursday afternoon.

The Royals’ arrival means that at least one problematic scenario has been avoided. With Wednesday and Thursday’s critical home games against the Mets postponed because of Helene and pushed back to a Monday doubleheader, the Braves faced the possibility of playing an additional doubleheader Saturday or Sunday if the Royals could not make it to Atlanta on time.

With their season on the line, the Braves will get the Royals’ horses – Brady Singer on Friday, Seth Lugo on Saturday and Cole Ragans on Sunday, according to a team spokesman. In their own chase of a wild-card berth, the Royals need one more win or a loss by the Minnesota Twins to secure a postseason berth. It would be their first since 2015.

Singer has a 9-12 record with a 3.73 ERA, Lugo is the staff ace at 16-9 with a 3.03 ERA and an All-Star appearance in July and Ragans is 11-9 with a 3.14 ERA.

The Braves have announced that Max Fried will pitch Friday but have left the remaining games in the series to be announced.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Pitching matchups for crucial Braves series with Mets
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mets and Braves to play doubleheader on Monday after forecast washes out rest of pivotal...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Inside Braves’ pitching possibilities, beginning with Max Fried on Friday
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves dealt a tough hand, but others facing circumstances far more dire
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves Dispatch: What fans need to root for in order for team to make postseason
MLB postseason picture: Dodgers clinch 11th NL West title in 12 seasons
Inside Braves’ pitching possibilities, beginning with Max Fried on Friday
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES
Helene in Georgia: 6 dead, flooding widespread, nearly 1 million without power7m ago
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents