ajc logo
X

Rosario has two hits in rehab assignment Sunday

Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) watches a foul ball during a game against Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. Branden Camp/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) watches a foul ball during a game against Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. Branden Camp/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Eddie Rosario is hitting .300 after two rehab assignment games with Class AAA Gwinnett, including two hits on Sunday. Rosario is returning from a laser eye procedure.

Rosario went 2-for-6 with two RBIs in a loss to Nashville on Sunday in his second game. He went 1-for-4 in his first game on Saturday. Overall, he is 3-for-10 with two RBIs and four strikeouts.

Rosario’s rehab assignment will continue on Tuesday when the Stripers play at Norfolk.

Rosario underwent the procedure in late April and has been out ever since. Recently, he began ramping up baseball activities to get to this point.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
Kenley Jansen on blown save: ‘It’s just bad luck’6h ago
Before and after: How Braves’ Spencer Strider evolved after Tommy John surgery
1h ago
Here is the latest on Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña’s foot injury
14h ago
Sun shut down Dream in fourth quarter, win 72-61
13h ago
Sun shut down Dream in fourth quarter, win 72-61
13h ago
Atlanta United’s Aiden McFadden does well in MLS debut
19h ago
The Latest
Braves Report podcast: Despite ending, Braves look good against contenders
1h ago
Before and after: How Braves’ Spencer Strider evolved after Tommy John surgery
1h ago
Kenley Jansen on blown save: ‘It’s just bad luck’
6h ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top