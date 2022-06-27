Rosario has two hits in rehab assignment Sunday

Eddie Rosario is hitting .300 after two rehab assignment games with Class AAA Gwinnett, including two hits on Sunday. Rosario is returning from a laser eye procedure.
Rosario went 2-for-6 with two RBIs in a loss to Nashville on Sunday in his second game. He went 1-for-4 in his first game on Saturday. Overall, he is 3-for-10 with two RBIs and four strikeouts.
Rosario’s rehab assignment will continue on Tuesday when the Stripers play at Norfolk.
Rosario underwent the procedure in late April and has been out ever since. Recently, he began ramping up baseball activities to get to this point.
